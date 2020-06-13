Apartment List
65 Apartments for rent in Framingham, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Framingham
70 Units Available
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,332
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Framingham
42 Units Available
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,605
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
14 Units Available
Modera Natick Center
82 N Main St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,691
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,637
1243 sqft
Two-story townhomes or 1-2 bedroom apartments in Boston suburbs. Fireplace, granite counters and many other upscale finishes. Community amenities include coffee bar, yoga, 24-hour gym and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Framingham
42 Units Available
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1437 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
30 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,602
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
45 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,326
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1067 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Saxonville
5 Units Available
Avalon Framingham
40 River Path, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to the best shopping, dining and entertainment of Framingham, and just minutes from I-90. Apartments have in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community features pool, fire pit and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Saxonville
2 Units Available
Hamilton Village
10 Queens Way, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
892 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Village in Framingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Framingham
21 Units Available
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,795
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1167 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Saxonville
1 Unit Available
40 Riverpath Dr.
40 Riverpath Drive, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1439 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
West Framingham
1 Unit Available
1296 Worcester Rd.
1296 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1125 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
West Framingham
1 Unit Available
1450 Worcester Rd.
1450 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,010
1072 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Coburnville
1 Unit Available
34 Hayes St
34 Hayes Street, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
1 bedroom on first floor of 4 unit building. Carpet throughout with good closet space. Small eat-in kitchen with electric stove and pantry. No pets. 1 parking spot. Street parking with permit. First, last and security required upfront.
Results within 1 mile of Framingham
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Golden Triangle
16 Units Available
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,005
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,519
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
Results within 5 miles of Framingham
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
14 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1182 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Marlborough
10 Units Available
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,194
1166 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1317 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated January 14 at 04:27pm
Marlborough Junction
Contact for Availability
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
179 East Central St.
179 East Central Street, Middlesex County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1439 sqft
A charming blend of the modern and classic! Newly tiled kitchen with dishwasher, built-in microwave, and trash compactor. Every room boasts newly finished hardwood floors. Huge fenced backyard and deck for summer cookouts. Heated finished basement.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
103 Manor Ave.
103 Manor Avenue, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1378 sqft
Amazing 3 bed/1.5 bathroom house in the prestigious neighborhood of Wellesley.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
27 Miles Standish
27 Miles Standish Drive, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1959 sqft
Searching for a great place to rent/live? Fully renovated & tastefully appointed spacious split offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
750 Farm Road
750 Farm Road, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,200
500 sqft
750 Farm Road Unit 208 Available 09/01/20 CLEAN and COZY MARLBOROUGH STUDIO WITH A POOL!! - This super cute and quaint studio condo in the Princeton Green of Marlborough is ready for a new tenant! This cozy studio comes with hardwood floors, a

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4
4 Edgemoor Circle, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1738 sqft
4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 Available 09/15/20 Stunning 3 bd 2.5 bath in the heart of Wellesley and Professionally Managed - This amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bath has everything you are looking for.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
688 Boston Post Rd E Apt 323
688 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Nice condo near the Sudbury line that includes heat and hot water and two car off st parking. Nice updated kitchen and bathroom, private balcony, top floor corner unit. Call today to view!
City Guide for Framingham, MA

Angel from Framingham /Calls now and then / [...] /Wants me to know it /Will all be all right -- From "Angel From Framingham" by George E. Clark

Just want to let you know that if you find yourself living in Framingham, your life will be all right, indeed. Just a half hour outside of Boston, in Massachusetts, Framingham is synonymous with a famous population study about heart disease. Using an ordinary town with ordinary people, the research has been in place since 1948 and is now on its third generation of residents waiting to see who gets heart disease and why. Always feel like someone's watching you? In this town, you're probably right. Framingham is otherwise a delightful city in Massachusetts, boasting good shopping and real estate. In fact, it's just the kind of town in which most people would like to live. It has easy access to the center of Boston and is a popular alternative to living in the big city. Framingham is also home to several big industry corporations that have chosen to locate their headquarters here. So, there are plenty of bigwigs to rub elbows with. If elbow-rubbing is your thing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Framingham, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Framingham renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

