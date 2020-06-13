65 Apartments for rent in Framingham, MA with balcony
Just want to let you know that if you find yourself living in Framingham, your life will be all right, indeed. Just a half hour outside of Boston, in Massachusetts, Framingham is synonymous with a famous population study about heart disease. Using an ordinary town with ordinary people, the research has been in place since 1948 and is now on its third generation of residents waiting to see who gets heart disease and why. Always feel like someone's watching you? In this town, you're probably right. Framingham is otherwise a delightful city in Massachusetts, boasting good shopping and real estate. In fact, it's just the kind of town in which most people would like to live. It has easy access to the center of Boston and is a popular alternative to living in the big city. Framingham is also home to several big industry corporations that have chosen to locate their headquarters here. So, there are plenty of bigwigs to rub elbows with. If elbow-rubbing is your thing. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Framingham renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.