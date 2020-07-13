Apartment List
43 Apartments for rent in Danvers, MA with pool

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
8 Units Available
Endicott Green
180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1169 sqft
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes.
Results within 1 mile of Danvers
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
11 Units Available
Proctor
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
998 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
$
1 Unit Available
Proctor
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1415 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
16 Units Available
Proctor
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,818
1396 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
36 Village Rd
36 Village Road, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Why not vacation where you live? Sunny one bedroom condo PLUS den located at the highly desirable Ironwood Complex. Located in Building 36 which has all the amenities. Fully applianced kitchen has granite counters with breakfast nook.
Results within 5 miles of Danvers
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
$
15 Units Available
Montrose
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,005
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,388
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
South Salem
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
38 Units Available
West Peabody
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Beverly Commons
0 Beverly Commons Dr, Beverly, MA
Studio
$1,480
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
966 sqft
Amazing location on Boston's North Shore with easy access to the MBTA Commuter Rail's North Beverly Stop. Tranquil community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Traditional apartments with newly remodeled kitchens and baths.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Downtown Salem
Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1285 sqft
Downtown and the train station are within walking distance. Close to I-95 for easy freeway access. Open-plan 1-2 bedroom houses and apartments in complex with gym, pool and conference center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,062
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,923
1461 sqft
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,457
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
5 Units Available
Vantage Pointe Apartments
100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1300 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex minutes from the beach. Community amenities include swimming pool, garden and tennis court. Walking distance from Swampscott MBTA station. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
26 Chestnut Street
26 Chestnut Street, Essex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1232 sqft
Live the life in Hamilton in this charming Cape Cod style home in the family friendly Tally-Ho neighborhood. Within walking distance to shopping, the commuter train to Boston, Patton Park, community pool and area trails.
Results within 10 miles of Danvers
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
18 Units Available
Oakland Vale
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,820
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Crescent Beach
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,947
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,291
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Shoreside living with 3.5 miles of beachfront. Just 10 minutes from Logan Airport, these apartments offer amenities including ocean views, bike storage, a fitness center, and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
9 Units Available
Walnut Hill
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,943
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
107 Units Available
West Revere
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,763
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,826
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,317
1141 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
100 Units Available
West Revere
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,446
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
74 Units Available
West Revere
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
50 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,944
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
15 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.

July 2020 Danvers Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Danvers Rent Report. Danvers rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Danvers rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Danvers rents declined slightly over the past month

Danvers rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Danvers stand at $1,809 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,244 for a two-bedroom. Danvers' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Massachusetts

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Danvers, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Massachusetts, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cambridge is the most expensive of all Massachusetts' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,269; of the 10 largest Massachusetts cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Cambridge experiencing the fastest decline (-2.3%).
    • Somerville, Fall River, and Worcester have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.6%, 1.4%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Danvers

    As rents have increased moderately in Danvers, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Danvers is less affordable for renters.

    • Danvers' median two-bedroom rent of $2,244 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Danvers' rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Danvers than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Danvers is nearly two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

