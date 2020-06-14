43 Apartments for rent in Danvers, MA with gym
Pack your toothpaste: The former agricultural hub of Danvers, MA, was once so famous for its own special strain of onion ("The Danvers Onion") that it earned the nickname "Oniontown"!
A medium-sized coastal town in Massachusetts, Danvers is a charming place, originally known for its agriculture. It was also home to the famed Witch Trials, though its neighbor, Salem, got all the credit (not that Danvers is complaining about shedding that infamy). If you like spooky history, you can visit the house of the convicted witch Rebecca Nurse--but don't think about renting it, as it's a registered historical landmark (not to mention the haunting potential!). See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Danvers renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.