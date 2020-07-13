Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:34 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Walker, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Walker apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
12 Units Available
Creekside Crossing
30100 Walker North Rd, Walker, LA
1 Bedroom
$945
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1273 sqft
Sidney Hutchinson Park and Livingston Square Shopping Center are both convenient to this community. Amenities include a resort-style pool, on-site playground and grilling areas. Apartments feature track lighting, oversized garden soaking tubs and private balconies/patios.
Results within 1 mile of Walker
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
15 Units Available
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$980
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1296 sqft
A newly constructed luxury community. On-site amenities include grilling area, dog park, 1-acre lake and a designer pool with a tanning ledge. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, separate dining areas, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Village at Juban Lakes
11000 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$952
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1079 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, and elegant crown molding. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, sand volleyball court, and dog park. Minutes from I-12. Close to Juban Crossing for convenient shopping.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
25684 Buffwood Street
25684 Buffwood Street, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1900 sqft
Trendy, 1900 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Woodland Crossing Subdivision, Walker, Louisiana. This home has an open floor plan living/kitchen/nook.
Results within 5 miles of Walker
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
44 Units Available
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
Studio
$825
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$981
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1143 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
3 Units Available
Juban Courts
8447 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1641 sqft
Welcome home to Juban Courts Condominiums in Denham Springs, Louisiana where comfort and elegance unite to create the townhome you've always imagined.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13810 Avocado Drive
13810 Avocado Drive, Livingston County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1831 sqft
13810 Avocado Drive Available 07/31/20 Great Home in Denham Springs - New Lowered Price! All appliances included.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8429 Florida Blvd. #2E
8429 Florida Boulevard, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1618 sqft
Townhome Condo in Juban Courts Condominiums 3BR/2.5 BT Large Lake View $1250.00 - 8429 Florida Blvd. 2-E is available May 1st. Must see this Large 1618 square feet condo for $1250.00 a month rent and deposit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12862 Hazlewood Dr.
12862 Hazlewood Drive, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1098 sqft
12862 Hazlewood Dr. Available 07/27/20 Cute home in Woodland Crossing - DID NOT FLOOD! This 3bd/1ba home is located in Woodland Crossing and sit on a large lot. The neighborhood is conveniently located between the Juban and Walker interstate exits.
Results within 10 miles of Walker
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1236 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
28 Units Available
O'Neal
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Shenandoah
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
24 Units Available
Jones Creek
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central
18819 Greenwell Springs Rd A
18819 Greenwell Springs Rd, Central, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3BR/2Ba Home on fenced lot - Property Id: 100057 3BR/2BA with an office and spacious living area and vaulted ceilings. Open front porch with private parking on 3 quiet acres with other residences. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
7723 O'Neal Rd
7723 O'neal Road, Old Jefferson, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1661 sqft
Nice 4BR HOME in a very quite neighborhood - Beautiful home with large back yard located in the back of a very quiet neighborhood close to Airline Hwy and Antioch.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairwood
14033 Stone Gate Dr.
14033 Stone Gate Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2144 sqft
14033 Stone Gate Dr. Available 08/07/20 Newer 4 bedroom house off Old Hammond $1895/mo. - INCREDIBLE NEW SUBDIVISION CONVENIENT TO I-12 AND OLD HAMMOND! GREAT FLOOR-PLAN WITH AN EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA OPEN TO FORMAL DINING OR DEN AREA.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Forest
429 Kimmeridge Dr.
429 Kimmeridge Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2600 sqft
Huge Newly Renovated Home - This home has an open floor plan AND 2600 square feet. It is 4bd/2.5 ba with a formal dining room/living room and a man cave.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
18549 Lake Camellia
18549 Lake Camellia Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
Azalea Lakes - Acadian style home located in Azalea Lakes Subdivision. Rear carport with outside storage. New tile and carpet in the bedrooms. Large open den has fireplace. Kitchen has dining/breakfast area.

1 of 5

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
11784 SPRINGFIELD RD
11784 Springfield Rd, Livingston County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
Remodeled Mobile Home in Live Oak School district. Quiet, Rural setting with plenty of space and a very large yard. Uncovered Driveway Parking and plenty of room to roam.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
O'Neal
16613 Bristoe Ave.
16613 Bristoe Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1399 sqft
16613 Bristoe Ave. Available 07/01/20 - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Kitchen features newer cabinets, granite counter tops and newer appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
Fairwood
1824 Winter Ridge
1824 Winter Ridge Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
- (RLNE5337720)

1 of 32

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue, Old Jefferson, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1388 sqft
Conveniently located 1388 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Woodlawn Acres Subdivision. This elevated home features a bonus loft perfect for office/study/game room and an open floor plan kitchen/dinning area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Walker, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Walker apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

