/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 PM
75 Apartments for rent in Village St. George, LA with pool
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Perkins - Highland
15232 Hidden Villa Dr
15232 Hidden Villa Dr, Village St. George, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom home in Gated Community - Fantastic design and gated community with pool, fitness center and clubhouse. This home has cypress cabinets, granite counters, and santos mahogony flooring. 4 bedroom, 2 bath and office nook.
Results within 1 mile of Village St. George
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
7 Units Available
South Baton Rouge
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
33 Units Available
South Baton Rouge
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$886
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Results within 5 miles of Village St. George
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:39pm
10 Units Available
Airline/Jefferson
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
13 Units Available
Shenandoah
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
11 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
14 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,140
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Airline/Jefferson
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$927
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
38 Units Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
15 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
18 Units Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$990
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1441 sqft
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
23 Units Available
South Burbank
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,064
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
$
25 Units Available
Pollard - Woodchase
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,074
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Shenandoah
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
13 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
7 Units Available
Jones Creek
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1200 sqft
Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Mayfair
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
3 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
23 Units Available
Jones Creek
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
7 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
5 Units Available
Tara
Normandy Village
7878 Lasalle Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$765
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Normandy Village has a beautiful large pool open year round for your enjoyment and relaxation. GREAT location near Towne Center with easy access to I-10 and I-12!.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
1 Unit Available
Airline/Jefferson
Devonshire
11620 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$960
1200 sqft
We are conveniently located close to everything: the best restaurants, banks, and great schools such as Woodlawn Elementary and High. Also, we're convenient to ITT Technical College and both I-10 and I-12 Interstates.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
South Burbank
7300 Burbank Dr 14
7300 Unit 32 Burbank Dr, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Beautiful 2 BR/2 BA Condo for Lease in Baton Rouge - Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath condominium available at Lakes Edge condominium community. Great location on Burbank Dr. minutes from Louisiana State University, shopping, and restaurants.
Similar Pages
Village St. George 3 BedroomsVillage St. George Apartments with BalconyVillage St. George Apartments with Gym
Village St. George Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVillage St. George Apartments with ParkingVillage St. George Apartments with Pool