178 Old Wire Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Huge Lodge Move-in Ready Call Today - Have you ever dreamed of living in a Lodge? Did you know that there is a place like that in Ruston? The outside is wooded and private, including the two beautiful decks overlooking the massive private back yard. Inside you'll think you're living in a mountain lodge and you won't believe the size of the master suite. This home is classically well built and well maintained. Two master bedrooms, two HVAC units, new windows, on demand hot water and plenty of privacy!



(RLNE3691575)