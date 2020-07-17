All apartments in Vienna
178 Old Wire Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

178 Old Wire Rd

178 Old Wire Road · (318) 242-0000 ext. 2
Location

178 Old Wire Road, Vienna, LA 71270

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 178 Old Wire Rd · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3701 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huge Lodge Move-in Ready Call Today - Have you ever dreamed of living in a Lodge? Did you know that there is a place like that in Ruston? The outside is wooded and private, including the two beautiful decks overlooking the massive private back yard. Inside you'll think you're living in a mountain lodge and you won't believe the size of the master suite. This home is classically well built and well maintained. Two master bedrooms, two HVAC units, new windows, on demand hot water and plenty of privacy!

(RLNE3691575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Old Wire Rd have any available units?
178 Old Wire Rd has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 178 Old Wire Rd currently offering any rent specials?
178 Old Wire Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Old Wire Rd pet-friendly?
No, 178 Old Wire Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 178 Old Wire Rd offer parking?
Yes, 178 Old Wire Rd offers parking.
Does 178 Old Wire Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 178 Old Wire Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Old Wire Rd have a pool?
No, 178 Old Wire Rd does not have a pool.
Does 178 Old Wire Rd have accessible units?
No, 178 Old Wire Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Old Wire Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 178 Old Wire Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 178 Old Wire Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 178 Old Wire Rd has units with air conditioning.
