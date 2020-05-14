All apartments in Ruston
Find more places like 900 Sherwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruston, LA
/
900 Sherwood Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

900 Sherwood Drive

900 Sherwood Drive · (318) 242-0000 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ruston
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

900 Sherwood Drive, Ruston, LA 71270

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 900 Sherwood Drive · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
900 Sherwood Drive Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Home in the Cul-de-sac - This new home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The home was built at the end of Sherwood Drive and has plenty of parking. There is tile throughout the entire home with stone counters in the kitchen and bathrooms. To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4822638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Sherwood Drive have any available units?
900 Sherwood Drive has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 900 Sherwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
900 Sherwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Sherwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 900 Sherwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 900 Sherwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 900 Sherwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 900 Sherwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Sherwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Sherwood Drive have a pool?
No, 900 Sherwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 900 Sherwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 900 Sherwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Sherwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Sherwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Sherwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Sherwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 900 Sherwood Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ruston 2 BedroomsRuston 3 Bedrooms
Ruston Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Dorado, ARWest Monroe, LA
Monroe, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

South Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity