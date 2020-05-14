Amenities

parking

900 Sherwood Drive Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Home in the Cul-de-sac - This new home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The home was built at the end of Sherwood Drive and has plenty of parking. There is tile throughout the entire home with stone counters in the kitchen and bathrooms. To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.



No Pets Allowed



