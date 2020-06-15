All apartments in Ruston
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:30 AM

804 Sunset Blvd

804 Sunset Boulevard · (318) 242-0000 ext. 2
Location

804 Sunset Boulevard, Ruston, LA 71270

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 804 Sunset Blvd · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Centrally Located Home with Beautiful Yard! - This is a beautiful two bed two bath home centrally located in Ruston. This home will not last long! To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.

(RLNE3196952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Sunset Blvd have any available units?
804 Sunset Blvd has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 804 Sunset Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
804 Sunset Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Sunset Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 804 Sunset Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 804 Sunset Blvd offer parking?
No, 804 Sunset Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 804 Sunset Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Sunset Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Sunset Blvd have a pool?
No, 804 Sunset Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 804 Sunset Blvd have accessible units?
No, 804 Sunset Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Sunset Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Sunset Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Sunset Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 Sunset Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
