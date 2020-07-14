Amenities

616 Evans St. Available 08/01/20 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, & Close to Campus, Call Today! - Great 3 bedroom, 3 bath home close to Louisiana Tech University and Downtown Ruston. The floors are all stained concrete and 2 of the bedrooms have the full bathrooms. To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.



No Pets Allowed



