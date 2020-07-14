All apartments in Ruston
Find more places like 616 Evans St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruston, LA
/
616 Evans St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

616 Evans St.

616 Evans Street · (318) 242-0000 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ruston
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

616 Evans Street, Ruston, LA 71270

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 616 Evans St. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,275

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1221 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
616 Evans St. Available 08/01/20 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, & Close to Campus, Call Today! - Great 3 bedroom, 3 bath home close to Louisiana Tech University and Downtown Ruston. The floors are all stained concrete and 2 of the bedrooms have the full bathrooms. To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4206456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Evans St. have any available units?
616 Evans St. has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 616 Evans St. currently offering any rent specials?
616 Evans St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Evans St. pet-friendly?
No, 616 Evans St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 616 Evans St. offer parking?
No, 616 Evans St. does not offer parking.
Does 616 Evans St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Evans St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Evans St. have a pool?
No, 616 Evans St. does not have a pool.
Does 616 Evans St. have accessible units?
No, 616 Evans St. does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Evans St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Evans St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Evans St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Evans St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 616 Evans St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Village
2301 Timberline Court
Ruston, LA 71270

Similar Pages

Ruston 2 BedroomsRuston 3 Bedrooms
Ruston Apartments with Balconies
Ruston Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Dorado, ARWest Monroe, LA
Monroe, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

South Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity