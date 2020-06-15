All apartments in Ruston
Find more places like 518 E Maryland Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruston, LA
/
518 E Maryland Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

518 E Maryland Ave.

518 East Maryland Avenue · (318) 242-0000 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ruston
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

518 East Maryland Avenue, Ruston, LA 71270

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 518 E Maryland Ave. · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 Bedroom Close to Campus and Downtown Ruston - This house features a 1 car carport, 3 spacious bedrooms, and a good sized back yard for entertaining.
This house won't last long so call RE/MAX today! To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5019806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 E Maryland Ave. have any available units?
518 E Maryland Ave. has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 518 E Maryland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
518 E Maryland Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 E Maryland Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 518 E Maryland Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 518 E Maryland Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 518 E Maryland Ave. does offer parking.
Does 518 E Maryland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 E Maryland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 E Maryland Ave. have a pool?
No, 518 E Maryland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 518 E Maryland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 518 E Maryland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 518 E Maryland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 E Maryland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 E Maryland Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 E Maryland Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 518 E Maryland Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Village
2301 Timberline Court
Ruston, LA 71270

Similar Pages

Ruston 2 BedroomsRuston 3 Bedrooms
Ruston Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Dorado, ARWest Monroe, LA
Monroe, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

South Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity