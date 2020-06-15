All apartments in Ruston
Find more places like 2700 West California Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruston, LA
/
2700 West California Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2700 West California Ave

2700 West California Avenue · (318) 242-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ruston
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2700 West California Avenue, Ruston, LA 71270

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2700 West California Ave · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Huge Home with Lots of Ameneties - This SPACIOUS home has 3 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, plenty of room for entertaining guests or relax. To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3878352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 West California Ave have any available units?
2700 West California Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2700 West California Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2700 West California Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 West California Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2700 West California Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 2700 West California Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2700 West California Ave does offer parking.
Does 2700 West California Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 West California Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 West California Ave have a pool?
No, 2700 West California Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2700 West California Ave have accessible units?
No, 2700 West California Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 West California Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 West California Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 West California Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 West California Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2700 West California Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Village
2301 Timberline Court
Ruston, LA 71270

Similar Pages

Ruston 2 BedroomsRuston 3 Bedrooms
Ruston Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Dorado, ARWest Monroe, LA
Monroe, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

South Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity