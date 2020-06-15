All apartments in Ruston
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:16 AM

1602 Bruin St.

1602 Bruin Street · (318) 242-0000 ext. 2
Location

1602 Bruin Street, Ruston, LA 71270

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1602 Bruin St. · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2097 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home, features a large family room and dining room. The kitchen features a breakfast area as well. Lots of space for entertaining on the covered back porch. To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5134929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Bruin St. have any available units?
1602 Bruin St. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1602 Bruin St. currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Bruin St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Bruin St. pet-friendly?
No, 1602 Bruin St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 1602 Bruin St. offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Bruin St. does offer parking.
Does 1602 Bruin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Bruin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Bruin St. have a pool?
No, 1602 Bruin St. does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Bruin St. have accessible units?
No, 1602 Bruin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Bruin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 Bruin St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 Bruin St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 Bruin St. does not have units with air conditioning.
