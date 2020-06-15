All apartments in Ruston
Find more places like 1490 W Kentucky.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruston, LA
/
1490 W Kentucky
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:50 PM

1490 W Kentucky

1490 West Kentucky Avenue · (318) 242-0000 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ruston
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1490 West Kentucky Avenue, Ruston, LA 71270

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1490 W Kentucky · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Centrally Located 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! - This is a 3 bed 2 bath home with a fenced in back yard. This house is perfect for a small family or students looking to be just a car ride away from Louisiana Tech. This home will not last long so call RE/MAX today!
To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.

(RLNE3777268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1490 W Kentucky have any available units?
1490 W Kentucky has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1490 W Kentucky currently offering any rent specials?
1490 W Kentucky isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1490 W Kentucky pet-friendly?
No, 1490 W Kentucky is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 1490 W Kentucky offer parking?
Yes, 1490 W Kentucky does offer parking.
Does 1490 W Kentucky have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1490 W Kentucky offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1490 W Kentucky have a pool?
No, 1490 W Kentucky does not have a pool.
Does 1490 W Kentucky have accessible units?
No, 1490 W Kentucky does not have accessible units.
Does 1490 W Kentucky have units with dishwashers?
No, 1490 W Kentucky does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1490 W Kentucky have units with air conditioning?
No, 1490 W Kentucky does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1490 W Kentucky?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Village
2301 Timberline Court
Ruston, LA 71270

Similar Pages

Ruston 2 BedroomsRuston 3 Bedrooms
Ruston Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Dorado, ARWest Monroe, LA
Monroe, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

South Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity