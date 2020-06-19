All apartments in Ruston
1307 W Kentucky Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1307 W Kentucky Ave.

1307 West Kentucky Avenue · (318) 242-0000 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1307 West Kentucky Avenue, Ruston, LA 71270

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1307 W Kentucky Ave. · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Centrally Located 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! - This is a 3 bed 2 bath home with a fenced in back yard. This house is perfect for a small family or students looking to be just a car ride away from Louisiana Tech. This home will not last long so call RE/MAX today!
To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.

(RLNE4048725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 W Kentucky Ave. have any available units?
1307 W Kentucky Ave. has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1307 W Kentucky Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1307 W Kentucky Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 W Kentucky Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1307 W Kentucky Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 1307 W Kentucky Ave. offer parking?
No, 1307 W Kentucky Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1307 W Kentucky Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 W Kentucky Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 W Kentucky Ave. have a pool?
No, 1307 W Kentucky Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1307 W Kentucky Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1307 W Kentucky Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 W Kentucky Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 W Kentucky Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 W Kentucky Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 W Kentucky Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
