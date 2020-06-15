All apartments in Ruston
112 East Carolina Avenue Suite D - D
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 AM

112 East Carolina Avenue Suite D - D

112 East Carolina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

112 East Carolina Avenue, Ruston, LA 71270

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single office space
Kitchen and bathrooms shared
utilities are included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 East Carolina Avenue Suite D - D have any available units?
112 East Carolina Avenue Suite D - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruston, LA.
Is 112 East Carolina Avenue Suite D - D currently offering any rent specials?
112 East Carolina Avenue Suite D - D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 East Carolina Avenue Suite D - D pet-friendly?
No, 112 East Carolina Avenue Suite D - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 112 East Carolina Avenue Suite D - D offer parking?
No, 112 East Carolina Avenue Suite D - D does not offer parking.
Does 112 East Carolina Avenue Suite D - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 East Carolina Avenue Suite D - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 East Carolina Avenue Suite D - D have a pool?
No, 112 East Carolina Avenue Suite D - D does not have a pool.
Does 112 East Carolina Avenue Suite D - D have accessible units?
No, 112 East Carolina Avenue Suite D - D does not have accessible units.
Does 112 East Carolina Avenue Suite D - D have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 East Carolina Avenue Suite D - D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 East Carolina Avenue Suite D - D have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 East Carolina Avenue Suite D - D does not have units with air conditioning.
