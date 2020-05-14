Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

420 Dogwood South Lane Available 06/30/20 Upstairs Bonus w/full Bath...Close to Barksdale Air Force Base - Close to Barksdale Air Force Base*This home will not disappoint, custom features through out*Open Floor Plan*4 Bedroom*3 Full Bathrooms*Separate Dining plus large eat in kitchen*Plenty of Storage*Gas fireplace*Wood Floors*Covered Patio with extended flag stone*Fully Fenced*2 Car garage*



*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com

*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval

*Waived Application fee for active duty military

*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.

*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.

*Tenant is responsible for utilities billed through Simple Bills Program. $11.95 charge applies and is billed monthly with utility services. No deposits or connections fees required. For more information on Simple bills, visit https://www.simplebills.com/residents

*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.

*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable

*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy



For further questions, please contact our office at 318-862-3560.



(RLNE5591947)