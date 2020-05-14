All apartments in Red Chute
Red Chute, LA
420 Dogwood South Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

420 Dogwood South Lane

420 Dogwood South Lane · (318) 862-3560 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 Dogwood South Lane, Red Chute, LA 71037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 420 Dogwood South Lane · Avail. Jun 30

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
420 Dogwood South Lane Available 06/30/20 Upstairs Bonus w/full Bath...Close to Barksdale Air Force Base - Close to Barksdale Air Force Base*This home will not disappoint, custom features through out*Open Floor Plan*4 Bedroom*3 Full Bathrooms*Separate Dining plus large eat in kitchen*Plenty of Storage*Gas fireplace*Wood Floors*Covered Patio with extended flag stone*Fully Fenced*2 Car garage*

*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com
*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval
*Waived Application fee for active duty military
*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.
*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.
*Tenant is responsible for utilities billed through Simple Bills Program. $11.95 charge applies and is billed monthly with utility services. No deposits or connections fees required. For more information on Simple bills, visit https://www.simplebills.com/residents
*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.
*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable
*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy

For further questions, please contact our office at 318-862-3560.

(RLNE5591947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Dogwood South Lane have any available units?
420 Dogwood South Lane has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 420 Dogwood South Lane have?
Some of 420 Dogwood South Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Dogwood South Lane currently offering any rent specials?
420 Dogwood South Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Dogwood South Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Dogwood South Lane is pet friendly.
Does 420 Dogwood South Lane offer parking?
Yes, 420 Dogwood South Lane does offer parking.
Does 420 Dogwood South Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Dogwood South Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Dogwood South Lane have a pool?
No, 420 Dogwood South Lane does not have a pool.
Does 420 Dogwood South Lane have accessible units?
No, 420 Dogwood South Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Dogwood South Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Dogwood South Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Dogwood South Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Dogwood South Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
