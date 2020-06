Amenities

Stunning is the best description of this home. It is a must see. This house has all the extras: gutters, landscaping, shed, fence, retaining wall, patio overlay, alarm system, wooden accent on the patio, painted garage floors, and many more. This home is perfect for entertaining. It has a bonus room and a game room. Large bedrooms, tons of cabinet space, and storage galore. Just bring your furniture! Available 7/15