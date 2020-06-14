Apartment List
16 Apartments for rent in Broussard, LA with gym

9 Units Available
Villa Broussard
231 Saint Nazaire Rd, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1303 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
6 Units Available
Villa Broussard II
233 St Nazaire Road, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1318 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Results within 5 miles of Broussard
4 Units Available
The Retreat at Acadian Point
221 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$665
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$708
888 sqft
Situated west of the 339/182 intersection, the South Point Apartments grounds feature a pool, large open-air lounge, courtyard, clubhouse, gym and dog park. Apartments have in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
20 Units Available
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette.
14 Units Available
Ansley Walk
1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1342 sqft
Ansley Walk, located in beautiful Lafayette, provides a wonderful escape from the ordinary where you can experience extraordinary style and convenience.
5 Units Available
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$879
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1816 sqft
Close to fine dining, theaters, and shopping. Units feature carpet, dishwasher, extra storage, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, and pool.
Contact for Availability
Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$873
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1206 sqft
If you’ve been dreaming of a relaxing break from life’s hustle and bustle, Audubon Lake is the place for you. With scenic water views & lush landscaping you can enjoy from your private patio or balcony, Audubon Lake is the perfect place to unwind.
6 Units Available
Bayou Oaks
330 Feu Follet Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$650
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$723
924 sqft
It All Starts Here LOCATION, COMMUNITY, QUALITY LIVING. We strive to create a comfortable living community that tenants are proud to call home. We see our community as one big family that values each and every person.
24 Units Available
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1337 sqft
At Plantation Crossing, we have the perfect combination of convenient in-home features and relaxing community amenities.
Contact for Availability
Peppertree Apartments
1000 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$721
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
972 sqft
Our beautifully designed apartment homes offer spacious closets, fireplaces, full size washer and dryers included and much more. We offer residents a lifestyle choice with many amenities. Call us to schedule a tour today.
Results within 10 miles of Broussard
15 Units Available
Reserve at Squirrel Run
2118 W Old Spanish Trl, New Iberia, LA
1 Bedroom
$905
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1213 sqft
Set among lush, tropical landscaping against a picturesque golf course, Squirrel Run Apartments in New Iberia offers upscale living in an ideal location.
14 Units Available
Bridgeway I & II
200 Bridgeway Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$765
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled interiors await you at Bridgeway Apartments I in Lafayette, Louisiana.
28 Units Available
French Colony
315 Amesbury Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$630
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
968 sqft
Live every day in LA southern charm at French Colony Apartments. Ideally situated just five miles from downtown Lafayette, our apartment community offers the best of both suburban and city living.
5 Units Available
Canterbury Square Apartments
100 McDonald St, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$685
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For charming suburban living in a convenient location, look no further than Canterbury Square Apartments. Our pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments offer you the comfortable and practical lifestyle youve been searching for.
Contact for Availability
Chateau des Lions
6000 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$936
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1386 sqft
Turning everyday living into a luxury experience, Chateau des Lions Apartment Homes is an excellent choice. With spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedrooms, there is a home perfectly suited for everyone looking for convenient living.
Contact for Availability
Chateau Mirage
1630 Rue du Belier, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$949
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1354 sqft
Chateau Mirage is Lafayette's newest luxury apartment homes featuring attached, enclosed garages with storage closets. Our upscale amenities and distinctive floor plans are unlike any in this area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Broussard, LA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Broussard renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

