/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:47 PM
26 Apartments for rent in Baker, LA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 07:09am
15 Units Available
Baker/Zachary
Audubon Park
1233 E Mount Pleasant Rd, Zachary, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,536
1420 sqft
Within walking distance of Flanacher Road Park and the YMCA. Units with wood plank flooring, ceramic tile, granite countertops, raised ceilings and attached parking garages.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
43 Units Available
Zachary
Zachary Parkside
20051 Old Scenic Hwy, Zachary, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1487 sqft
Zachary Parkside, the premier apartments in Zachary, Louisiana, provides a refreshing alternative to the traditional apartment home lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated February 13 at 04:26pm
7 Units Available
Brookstown
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$978
1185 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Zachary
7155 Landry Drive
7155 Landry Drive, Zachary, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1920 sqft
Trendy, 2-story, 1920 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home conveniently located in coveted Marshall Bond Estates. This home features a spacious open floor plan living/dining/kitchen.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Zachary
2031 Zelmere Street
2031 Zelmere Street, Zachary, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2239 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Prestigious Windsor Place Subdivision. This fully furnished, energy efficient, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2239 sq ft, executive home has carpet, tile, and hard wood flooring throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Zachary
1320 Lake Pointe Avenue - 1
1320 Lake Pointe Avenue, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2312 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a bonus room that can serve as office/playroom/gym! On the lake, beautiful backyard. Comes with all appliances, including washer and dryer.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Zachary
21440 Field Glen Drive
21440 Field Glen Dr, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1442 sqft
Beautiful, new construction home for lease in Meadow View in Zachary LA. 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms with stainless steel appliances and faux wood window treatments throughout. Move in ready with washer/dryer included. Beautiful view of community pond.
Results within 10 miles of Baker
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
$
8 Units Available
Downtown
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$785
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
Walk to Arsenal Park and enjoy views of Capitol Lake. Downtown community featuring units with open floor plans, wood tone flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures and expansive windows.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
14 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,140
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
3 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 11 at 10:33pm
116 Units Available
Old South Baton Rouge
The Bradshaw
3000 July St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
823 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1043 sqft
Within walking distance to Louisiana State University. Also close to Varsity Theater, Tiger Stadium and City Park. Apartments with built-in microwaves, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy amenities like grab-and-go breakfasts and snacks.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D
7702 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D Available 07/15/20 2BR/2BA CONDO @ Jefferson Place close to Bocage - This 2 BR 2 BA second story unit has been very well maintained. Very clean and neutral paint colors throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Old Goodwood
4900 Claycut Place Unit #6
4900 Clay Cut Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bd/2 Ba condo for lease. MUST SEE! - AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN MAY Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Mid-City. Walk to dozens of nice restaurants and bars.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Old South Baton Rouge
2540 VERMONT ST
2540 Vermont Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1729 sqft
Spacious 3 (large) bedrooms, 2 bath, Huge Kitchen/Dining Combo, Inside Laundry, Corner Lot, Comes with Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Near LSU! Call Today To Schedule a Showing!
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown East
731 South 10th Street
731 South 10th Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
Great Deal! Vintage, fully furnished, 1275 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home near downtown Baton Rouge and Mid City. Unfurnished option for a monthly rent of $1200 !! This home features an open floor plan living/dining room.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mid City
4735 Government St. Apt 204
4735 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Condo in Mid City - On Government St, this mid-city condo will be ready to move in on June 6! Fresh paint, wood floors, and granite counter tops are a few of the great features of this 1bed/1bath.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mid City
1817 Olive
1817 Olive Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
Charming Garden District Cottage - Charming Garden District home with great curb appeal. Inviting front porch surrounded by beautiful landscaping, wrought iron fencing and huge magnolia tree.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Tara
7640 LaSalle #111
7640 Lasalle Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Towne Center/ Jefferson/ Lobdell - Spacious 2 bedroom condo on LaSalle Ave. Open kitchen and living area with tile floors and fireplace. Balcony off of living room with outside storage.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
8155 Jefferson Hwy. #503
8155 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1200 sqft
Location on Jefferson Hwy. can't be beat!! 2 Bedroom/2 Bath - Bocage Area. Spacious 2 bedroom/2 Bath with plank flooring and brand new carpet in bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, private balcony, washer/dryer, walk-in closets and more.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown
310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B
310 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
640 sqft
Gorgeous Apartment at The Grand Lady downtown 310 Convention Street. Wall of Windows, Hardwood Floors, 12 foot ceilings, Stainless Appliances, Washer/Dryer, private parking included. Front Porch access.
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
LSU
842 Geranium
842 Geranium Street, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the North Gates of LSU. Walking distance to Tiger Stadium. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex is full of charm with bead board walls, ceramic tile, and hardwood floors. Combo Washer dryer in unit.
1 of 7
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Park Forest - Oakcrest
3932 Hillmont Dr.
3932 Hillmont Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2400 sqft
Beautiful Home - This home has a very large master bedroom with a den, fireplace, family room, open kitchen and breakfast room and covered patio Located near great shopping! Please be sure to visit our website for upcoming rentals and to schedule
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Forest
522 S Flannery A
522 S Flannery Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$930
522 S Flannery - Property Id: 235329 Spacious townhome renovated with new appliances, nice and clean, maintained in a prime location. Near to Dining, Shopping, Banking and I-20 access.