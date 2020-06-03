All apartments in Winchester
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:19 PM

123 Hood

123 Hood Avenue · (859) 745-8632
Location

123 Hood Avenue, Winchester, KY 40391

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This house is located within walking distance of many favorite Winchester venues, including the Public Library, Historic Downtown Winchester, The Winchester Country Club, and the indoor swimming facility at the College Park. The living room has a wood burning fireplace. The master bedroom has a fabulous bathroom with a walk in closet. the kitchen has been remodeled and offers lots of space for entertaining friends and family. The back yard is fenced and there is a nice storage building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

