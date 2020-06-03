Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This house is located within walking distance of many favorite Winchester venues, including the Public Library, Historic Downtown Winchester, The Winchester Country Club, and the indoor swimming facility at the College Park. The living room has a wood burning fireplace. The master bedroom has a fabulous bathroom with a walk in closet. the kitchen has been remodeled and offers lots of space for entertaining friends and family. The back yard is fenced and there is a nice storage building.