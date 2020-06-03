9836 Longwood Cir

Amenities

Great Neighborhood and Location. Freshly Painted, New Kitchen Cabinets and Appliances. Hardwood floors throughout house except new carpet in Living Room. New Windows upstairs bedrooms. Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room off Kitchen. There is a vaulted screened porch off the Family Room. Master Bedroom has a private bath. 3 large bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Half bath on first floor. Fenced Yard. Unfinished Basement, Attached 2 car Garage. Tenant responsible for renters insurance, maintain the yard and utilities. No smoking. No cats.