Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:01 PM

9836 Longwood Cir

9836 Longwood Circle · (502) 876-7400
Location

9836 Longwood Circle, Wildwood, KY 40223
Wildwood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2130 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Neighborhood and Location. Freshly Painted, New Kitchen Cabinets and Appliances. Hardwood floors throughout house except new carpet in Living Room. New Windows upstairs bedrooms. Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room off Kitchen. There is a vaulted screened porch off the Family Room. Master Bedroom has a private bath. 3 large bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Half bath on first floor. Fenced Yard. Unfinished Basement, Attached 2 car Garage. Tenant responsible for renters insurance, maintain the yard and utilities. No smoking. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

