68 Apartments for rent in St. Matthews, KY with gym
"Oh in the church tonight, there's a moon in St. Matthews, there's a moon in St. Matthews - there's a moon in St. Matthews tonight." (--Children of Reagan, "Moon in St. Matthews")
St. Matthews is a large Louisville suburb just eight miles from the larger city center, and home to around 18,000 residents. For residents of the big city, this is where you come to do some serious shopping at the Mall St. Matthews and the Oxmore Center. For residents of St. Matthews... this is where you come to do some serious shopping and laugh afterwards as the commuters face the long drive home and you walk back to your nice soft couch. Mall St. Matthews was the first indoor shopping center in the Louisville area, built in the 1950s. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to St. Matthews renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.