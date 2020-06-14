Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

68 Apartments for rent in St. Matthews, KY with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to St. Matthews renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
35 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$885
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Results within 1 mile of St. Matthews
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lyndon
10 Units Available
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$810
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$866
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
28 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lyndon
19 Units Available
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Briarwood
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$820
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Bowman
1 Unit Available
2905 Abigail Dr
2905 Abigail Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
825 sqft
Two-bedroom unit with fresh neutral paint, newly refinished hardwood floors, tile bathrooms, spacious kitchens with new flooring, new lighting and good closet space.
Results within 5 miles of St. Matthews
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Hurstbourne Acres
25 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$881
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
22 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$908
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
19 Units Available
Veranda at Norton Commons Apartments
9506 Civic Way, Prospect, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,104
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1383 sqft
Minutes from I-75 with plenty of amenities including a pool, playground, dog park, gym and community garden. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Trash valet and garages available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
Clifton Heights
4 Units Available
The Reserve at Lindsay
2601 Lindsay Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$795
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at Lindsay will offer a mix of 1 and 2 bedroom units. Each unit will be equipped with stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and granite counter tops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
Buechel
14 Units Available
The Avery
7025 Bronner Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with garden apartments and townhomes. Units have balcony/patio, hardwood-style flooring and central heat and air. Community features outdoor pool, playground, 24-hour maintenance and online payments.
Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
Germantown
6 Units Available
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hurstbourne
17 Units Available
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$970
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Hurstbourne Acres
33 Units Available
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY
1 Bedroom
$735
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
906 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, fireplaces, and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Close to I-64.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northfield
15 Units Available
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$809
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Phoenix Hill
31 Units Available
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,001
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Beech Grove Apartments
3014 Beech Grove Ct, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1143 sqft
The Ohio River, Vissing Park and Kohl's Shopping Center are within easy access to this community. Residents also enjoy an on-site dog park, fitness center, and clothes care center. Recently renovated apartments include large closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hayfield Dundee
6 Units Available
King George Apartments
3309 River Chase Ct, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1450 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Finding your new apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, is simple when you rent with King George.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$941
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville and from shopping, dining and University of Louisville nightlife. Units include outdoor space, hardwood floors, dishwashers and on-site laundry. Access to clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Clifton Heights
20 Units Available
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$842
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
996 sqft
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
31 Units Available
Summit Place
5201 Eagles Peak Way, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1327 sqft
Nowhere promises to be as comfortable as Summit Place, our beautiful community is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood in North East Louisville just minutes from everything.
Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
Clifton Heights
11 Units Available
Fitzroy
41 Highwood Place, Louisville, KY
Studio
$799
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1020 sqft
Located just 5 minutes to downtown Louisville, close to all major shopping and entertainment. Unbelievably spacious floorplans, distinctive style and elegance, superior management team, all at a price you can enjoy.
Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
$
Clifton Heights
32 Units Available
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1325 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
City Guide for St. Matthews, KY

"Oh in the church tonight, there's a moon in St. Matthews, there's a moon in St. Matthews - there's a moon in St. Matthews tonight." (--Children of Reagan, "Moon in St. Matthews")

St. Matthews is a large Louisville suburb just eight miles from the larger city center, and home to around 18,000 residents. For residents of the big city, this is where you come to do some serious shopping at the Mall St. Matthews and the Oxmore Center. For residents of St. Matthews... this is where you come to do some serious shopping and laugh afterwards as the commuters face the long drive home and you walk back to your nice soft couch. Mall St. Matthews was the first indoor shopping center in the Louisville area, built in the 1950s. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in St. Matthews, KY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to St. Matthews renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

