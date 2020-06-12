/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM
146 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Matthews, KY
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
37 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
2 Bedrooms
$955
978 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
280 Stonehenge Drive
280 Stonehenge Drive, St. Matthews, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1204 sqft
Very spacious condo in the very desirable St.Matthews area close to the malls, restaurants and everything the area has to offer!!! Large master bedroom with full master bathroom, large walk-in closet!!! Heat and A/C included.
Results within 1 mile of St. Matthews
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Lyndon
16 Units Available
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
2 Bedrooms
$875
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Briarwood
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$907
1009 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Lyndon
10 Units Available
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$994
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
28 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1069 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated April 2 at 04:50am
$
17 Units Available
Metropolitan
2600 Whitehall Terrace, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$859
740 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Bowman
1 Unit Available
2905 Abigail Dr
2905 Abigail Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
825 sqft
Two-bedroom unit with fresh neutral paint, newly refinished hardwood floors, tile bathrooms, spacious kitchens with new flooring, new lighting and good closet space.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Crescent Hill
1 Unit Available
110 on Weisser
110 Weisser Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
931 sqft
Brand new apartment in the heart of St. Matthews that has never been lived in before. Stainless appliances, kitchen island, modern finishes, laminate flooring, and coded access.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Bowman
1 Unit Available
2921 Cannons Lane
2921 Cannons Lane, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Beautiful apartment off Dutchmans and Taylorsville Road close to Bowman Field. This apartment is close to amenities, has great hardwood floors, and a washer and dryer in the apartment. Smoking: No Deposits: $850.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Beechwood Village
1 Unit Available
4429 Shelbyville Road
4429 Shelbyville Road, Beechwood Village, KY
2 Bedrooms
$725
750 sqft
This 2BD/1BA apartment is located right off Shelbyville rd and across the street from Shelbyville Rd. Plaza.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
3411 Clingstone Way
3411 Clingstone Way, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$785
900 sqft
Great 2 bedroom townhome with 1.5 bathrooms located in Louisville's Hikes point neighborhood. These townhomes feature easy access to Taylorsville Road and are just minutes from the Watterson Expressway.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4
4108 Stoneview Drive, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$925
725 sqft
4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 - Beautiful 2 bedroom Condo in Indian Ridge - Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on the second floor! This unit is conveniently located just off Brownsboro Road in the Indian Ridge Condominiums.
1 of 8
Last updated April 15 at 08:25am
Bowman
1 Unit Available
3510 Dutchmans Lane
3510 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3510 Dutchmans Lane in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of St. Matthews
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
137 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1047 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Hurstbourne
18 Units Available
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1130 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
9 Units Available
Beech Grove Apartments
3014 Beech Grove Ct, Jeffersonville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$799
871 sqft
The Ohio River, Vissing Park and Kohl's Shopping Center are within easy access to this community. Residents also enjoy an on-site dog park, fitness center, and clothes care center. Recently renovated apartments include large closets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Clifton
5 Units Available
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Hayfield Dundee
6 Units Available
King George Apartments
3309 River Chase Ct, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
1115 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Finding your new apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, is simple when you rent with King George.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Germantown
7 Units Available
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
20 Units Available
Veranda at Norton Commons Apartments
9506 Civic Way, Prospect, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1188 sqft
Minutes from I-75 with plenty of amenities including a pool, playground, dog park, gym and community garden. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Trash valet and garages available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
23 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1165 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
$
Clifton Heights
35 Units Available
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$999
1002 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
116 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Similar Pages
St. Matthews 1 BedroomsSt. Matthews 2 BedroomsSt. Matthews 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Matthews 3 Bedrooms
St. Matthews Apartments with BalconySt. Matthews Apartments with GymSt. Matthews Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Matthews Apartments with Parking