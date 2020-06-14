Apartment List
54 Apartments for rent in Shively, KY with garage

Shively apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

Shively
1 Unit Available
1806 Oehrle Dr
1806 Oehrle Drive, Shively, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1900 sqft
This type of home is hard to find! The home boasts 4-5 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths, hardwood floors, tile, a large front and back yard with covered patio, lots of parking and large garage.
Results within 1 mile of Shively

Algonquin
1 Unit Available
638 Jordan Ave
638 Jordan Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1448 sqft
Just renovated and ready for you. 2 bedrooms. Garage and extra big yard.

Taylor Berry
1 Unit Available
1511 Wurtele Ave
1511 Wurtele Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$925
918 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath house features eat in kitchen with new tile, new tile in the bathroom, hardwood flooring in other rooms, and unfinished basement.

St. Dennis
1 Unit Available
3109 Wilkie Rd
3109 Wilkie Road, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
975 sqft
This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath brick home with Basement is located in the St. Dennis neighborhood features a fenced in backyard and a 2 car detached garage in the heart of Shively! RENT RANGE $1099-$1199. Lease Option. No section 8.

Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1380 Dixie Highway
1380 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
1085 sqft
Rental Houses, 1380 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40210 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Garage Fenced Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. This home has washer/dryer hook-ups, a detached 1-car garage, and a fenced in back yard. (RLNE4439054)

Taylor Berry
1 Unit Available
913 Euclid Ave
913 Euclid Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$750
750 sqft
COMING SOON! 1 bedroom home with bonus room in South Louisville - COMING SOON! Newly remodeled 1 bedroom home near Churchill Downs This home features a large eat in kitchen with refrigerator and stove provided -New vinyl planking throughout
Results within 5 miles of Shively
$
Central Business District
94 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,255
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Old Louisville
16 Units Available
Urban Flats
735 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
982 sqft
With a central location in the heart of the equally historic and trendy\ndowntown Louisville, Urban Flats is a beautifully renovated apartment\ncommunity that offers style, convenience, and charm.
Central Business District
30 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,240
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Central Business District
9 Units Available
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$850
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
$
Germantown
6 Units Available
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
$
5 Units Available
Patriot Crossing Apartments
7103 Yorktown Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Move In Specials!! Washer/Dryer Connections! We pay water/sewer/trash! Call or Text Today! - Under NEW MANAGEMENT!! Patriot Crossing Apartments has fantastic prices! Call us TODAY for more information.
$
37 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Phoenix Hill
31 Units Available
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,001
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Valley Station
12 Units Available
Valley Farms Apartment Homes
10200 Renaissance Valley Way, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$872
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1405 sqft
Spacious 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer connections. Community has a BBQ area with gas grill, pool, and sundeck. Close to Riverport Industrial Park.
$
Smoketown
17 Units Available
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
787 sqft
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.
$
Irish Hill
90 Units Available
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,059
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.

Beechmont
1 Unit Available
4634 Southcrest Dr
4634 Southcrest Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
Recently remodeled ranch duplex for rent in charming area of Beechmont. Located on the most beautiful street in this area.

Deer Park
1 Unit Available
1601 Newburg Rd
1601 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2040 sqft
PERFECT FOR 4 STUDENTS! 4 large bedrooms, two on each level with full bath. Excellent condition wit upgraded kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors, fireplace, sunroom and first floor laundry room.

Central Business District
1 Unit Available
324 E Main St
324 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1085 sqft
Most affordable condo in upscale Fleur de Lis! Maintenance fee paid by owner. 2 Bedroom/2 Bath with laundry hook-ups in unit. Secured basement garage parking with 2 assigned spots. Unit is unfurnished and also for sale MLS#1544300.

Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
4401 Bellevue Ave
4401 Bellevue Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
3 br / 1 bath Detached Garage, Large Deck No Section 8/No pets Rent $900 Deposit $900 $35 Application Fee- NO PERSONAL CHECKSDocuments: Proof of Income. Household income should 2.5 X the monthly rent (Net Income).

Central Business District
1 Unit Available
620 S 3rd St
620 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
Welcome to the BRAND NEW 620 Building Apartments located on the 3rd and 4th floors these units offer prime downtown living at its finest! Utilities are included with the rent which means the only thing the tenants pay is WIFI and parking which is

South Louisville
1 Unit Available
1106 Oleanda Avenue
1106 Oleanda Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$695
720 sqft
2BD/1BA Single Family home comes with covered front porch, unfinished basement, washer and dryer hookups, detached 2 car garage, microwave, fridge and stove provided.

Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
1359 S 3rd Street #1
1359 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3300 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom condo located in the heart of Old Louisville. This first floor unit offers a large master suite and a master bathroom that includes a large tub, large separate shower, and big walk-in closet.
City Guide for Shively, KY

Shively, Kentucky used to be nicknamed "Lively Shively" because the town was once regarded with ill repute due to the large number of whiskey distilleries and a certain police chief who took bribes to allow prostitution in the area. But that was decades ago and the modern government here has turned over an entirely new leaf.

Shively is a suburb of Louisville and features a number of unique communities where you can find rental properties. It started when the Shively family, along with William Pope and Abner Field, opened a mill and tavern. It's grown to a city with over 15,000 residents, situated along the Louisville and Nashville Turnpike. Home values here are less than half what the Kentucky average is, meaning you can find cheap property rentals easily. Neighboring communities include St. Dennis, Pleasure Ridge Park, Parkway Village, Audubon Park, Lynnview, Valley Station and Fairdale, and there are rentals available in these communities, as well. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Shively, KY

Shively apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

