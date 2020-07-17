All apartments in Shively
3318 Fern Lea Rd
Last updated July 17 2020

3318 Fern Lea Rd

3318 Fern Lea Road · (502) 485-9799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3318 Fern Lea Road, Shively, KY 40216
Shively

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3318 Fern Lea Rd · Avail. Jul 31

$1,170

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1516 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3318 Fern Lea Rd Available 07/31/20 Adorable Cape Cod on large corner lot with garage, workshop - This wonderful 3-bedroom Cape Cod is perfectly located on a large corner lot in the desirable Heatherfields subdivision. Warm, bright and inviting home with great layout and lots of character, conveniently located to Dixie Highway, Cane Run Rd and the Watterson Expressway.

- Large picturesque corner lot with mature trees.
- Beautiful living room with picture window, original wood ceiling beams, bookshelves.
- Eat-in kitchen with updated appliances, pass-through to sunroom, and attractive cabinets.
- Dining area with beautiful exposed wood ceiling beams.
- One bedroom downstairs with cedar-lined closet next to full bathroom.
- Two bedrooms upstairs.
- Full-width sunroom / family room with cedar-lined built-in storage.
- High quality flooring in living room, dining area, family room and all three bedrooms.
- Quality vinyl flooring in hallway and bathroom.
- Spacious laundry room with new water heater and built-in storage, accessible from both kitchen and sunroom.
- Newer vinyl replacement windows.
- Central heat and air.
- Detached 1.5-car 20 x 34 garage and attached workshop with lots of windows for natural sunlight.
- Covered front porch.

- Smoke-free home.

We are seeking clean, responsible people with strong rental history, and take home monthly income of $3,300 or more.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2965604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 Fern Lea Rd have any available units?
3318 Fern Lea Rd has a unit available for $1,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3318 Fern Lea Rd have?
Some of 3318 Fern Lea Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 Fern Lea Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3318 Fern Lea Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 Fern Lea Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3318 Fern Lea Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shively.
Does 3318 Fern Lea Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3318 Fern Lea Rd offers parking.
Does 3318 Fern Lea Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3318 Fern Lea Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 Fern Lea Rd have a pool?
No, 3318 Fern Lea Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3318 Fern Lea Rd have accessible units?
No, 3318 Fern Lea Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 Fern Lea Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3318 Fern Lea Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3318 Fern Lea Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3318 Fern Lea Rd has units with air conditioning.
