3318 Fern Lea Rd Available 07/31/20 Adorable Cape Cod on large corner lot with garage, workshop - This wonderful 3-bedroom Cape Cod is perfectly located on a large corner lot in the desirable Heatherfields subdivision. Warm, bright and inviting home with great layout and lots of character, conveniently located to Dixie Highway, Cane Run Rd and the Watterson Expressway.



- Large picturesque corner lot with mature trees.

- Beautiful living room with picture window, original wood ceiling beams, bookshelves.

- Eat-in kitchen with updated appliances, pass-through to sunroom, and attractive cabinets.

- Dining area with beautiful exposed wood ceiling beams.

- One bedroom downstairs with cedar-lined closet next to full bathroom.

- Two bedrooms upstairs.

- Full-width sunroom / family room with cedar-lined built-in storage.

- High quality flooring in living room, dining area, family room and all three bedrooms.

- Quality vinyl flooring in hallway and bathroom.

- Spacious laundry room with new water heater and built-in storage, accessible from both kitchen and sunroom.

- Newer vinyl replacement windows.

- Central heat and air.

- Detached 1.5-car 20 x 34 garage and attached workshop with lots of windows for natural sunlight.

- Covered front porch.



- Smoke-free home.



We are seeking clean, responsible people with strong rental history, and take home monthly income of $3,300 or more.



No Pets Allowed



