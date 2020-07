Amenities

1725 Sonne Ave - Nice 3 bedroom house with a two car garage. - Nice 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom house. Located just off Dixie Hwy close to Millers Lane. This house is nice and clean, fresh paint, good newer windows, large back yard, hookups, two car garage with lots of extra storage space.



For Additional information please call Doris at 502-589-8996. Or come into the office at 824 S. 1st Street and check out a key and take a look. We are open Monday thru Friday 9-4.



(RLNE2159289)