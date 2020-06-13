Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

68 Apartments for rent in New Albany, IN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
10 Units Available
Sheffield Square
600 Country Club Dr, New Albany, IN
1 Bedroom
$588
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$839
1476 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sheffield Square in New Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
$
Downtown New Albany
23 Units Available
Breakwater
411 E Spring St, New Albany, IN
Studio
$910
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1134 sqft
Great location, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Residents have access to communal gym, parking, pool, dog park and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of New Albany
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated February 18 at 09:23pm
17 Units Available
The Courtyard
1815 Greentree Blvd, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$622
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
805 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1260 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of New Albany
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
$
Central Business District
94 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,255
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Central Business District
30 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,240
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Phoenix Hill
10 Units Available
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
918 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Butchertown
28 Units Available
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
37 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Business District
9 Units Available
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated April 26 at 05:17pm
9 Units Available
Cambridge Square
600 Cambridge Blvd, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
950 sqft
A BEAUTIFUL RENTAL COMMUNITY IN CLARKSVILLE, INDIANA

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Butchertown
1 Unit Available
709 E Washington St
709 East Washington Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
703 sqft
Flexible Lease in NULU! 1 Bed/1 Bath, tall ceilings, old world charm. Located a block from E. Main St.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
324 E Main St
324 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1085 sqft
Most affordable condo in upscale Fleur de Lis! Maintenance fee paid by owner. 2 Bedroom/2 Bath with laundry hook-ups in unit. Secured basement garage parking with 2 assigned spots. Unit is unfurnished and also for sale MLS#1544300.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Shively
1 Unit Available
3722 Dixie Hwy
3722 Dixie Highway, Shively, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
1600 sqft
READ BEFORE INQUIRING. Email or text ONLY for inquiries. Current remodel!! Scheduled to be complete 6/15/20.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Chickasaw
1 Unit Available
1003 Cecil Ave
1003 Cecil Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$875
1376 sqft
Very nice refurbished 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Perfect for a small family.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkland
1 Unit Available
1308 S. 26th St
1308 South 26th Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$865
1160 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home in Downtown Louisville - Large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located in Downtown Louisville on the corner of 26th & Dumesnil St.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
1372 S 6th St 2
1372 South 6th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Newly Updated Victorian | AVAILABLE 09/01/2020 - Property Id: 280923 This listing is a furnished, month to month rental. This listing is NOT available for a one year lease.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
416 West Breckinridge- B1
416 W Breckinridge St, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1400 sqft
416 West Breckinridge St. #B1 (Limerick/Downtown) - Interested in scheduling a showing at this location? Please complete the free pre-application on our website and someone will contact you for a showing, here is the link: http://4rentlouisville.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Portland
1 Unit Available
2824 St. Xavier
2824 Saint Xavier Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$699
956 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom house in Portland - Charming 2 bedroom Portland home has been remodeled from top to bottom! -New windows & carpet throughout -Eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space- refrigerator and stove provided -Large walk-in

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkland
1 Unit Available
915 S 32nd St
915 South 32nd Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$699
850 sqft
1/2 off June rent! 2 bedroom home with bonus room- Section 8 accepted - **Spring special- now offering 1/2 off June rent!** Large 2 bedroom home with a bonus loft/room upstairs -2 full bathrooms -Large covered front porch -Hardwood flooring

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shively
1 Unit Available
1806 Oehrle Dr
1806 Oehrle Drive, Shively, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1900 sqft
This type of home is hard to find! The home boasts 4-5 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths, hardwood floors, tile, a large front and back yard with covered patio, lots of parking and large garage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shawnee
1 Unit Available
3232 W Muhammad Ali Blvd
3232 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$850
1642 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1/2 off June rent! Spacious 3-4BD home in West End - **Spring special- now offering 1/2 off June rent!** Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 story house in the West End (could be 4 bedrooms but only 3 by Section 8 standards) -covered front porch -hardwood

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Algonquin
1 Unit Available
1743 Algonquin Parkway
1743 Algonquin Parkway, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$988
906 sqft
1743 Algonquin Parkway - Nice 3 bedroom/1 bathroom 2 story Townhouse unit in the Laselle Place Subdivision. Close to public transportation. Ready to move in today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4466335)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
524 S. 5th Street
524 South 5th Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
524 S. 5th Street (Downtown Louisville) - Want to schedule a showing at this location? Complete the free pre-application and someone will contact you for a showing, here is the link: http://4rentlouisville.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
709 S 3rd St 926
709 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
This units has city views galore ! On the corner of 3rd St & Broadway, sits the 10 story WG Apartments.
City Guide for New Albany, IN

Looking for a new life in New Albany? Well, you have come to the right place. We've got plenty of listings right here for you, as well as the best local tips on renting and living in this little city on the Ohio River. Let’s get started.

New Albany is a place where renters can come home to some peace and quiet while having the bright lights, big city lifestyle of Louisville just across the river. That's not to say you need to leave town for entertainment, though. Local music, craft brewers, quaint shops, riverside eats and entertainment, as well as some of the best fried chicken you will ever eat can be found right here in your hometown. And, for the price, you’re sure to be one happy camper. The average one bedroom apartment rents for about $500, while two and three bedroom apartments can be found for less than $600. There are also a number of places with 1,000+ square feet in the $700 - $800 range.

Most of the time, amenities in New Albany are very basic. Apartment complexes commonly come with a swimming pool and laundry facilities, but that's about it. However, there are a couple of places with not-so-basic amenities, such as the fully stocked fishing pond at High Park, or a luxurious way of life at Knobs Pointe, where residents enjoy a lounge area, pool table, party room, tennis courts, and an on-site salon. Or, you could just lose all the amenities and live in the privacy of your own rental home, with cute little houses for rent in the $700 - $800 range.

There plenty of pet friendly places to live around here, however, some apartment complexes impose weight and breed restrictions for dogs. If you have a dog over 30 lbs., or are a proud owner of one of those criminally-misunderstood pit bull puppies, then finding a rental will be much tougher. With bigger dogs and "aggressive" breeds, you may want to narrow down your search to privately-owned rental homes.

Now it's time to scroll through those listings and find yourself a happy new home. Good luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in New Albany, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for New Albany renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

