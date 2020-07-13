Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:36 AM

93 Apartments for rent in Prospect, KY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Prospect apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
$
17 Units Available
Veranda at Norton Commons Apartments
9506 Civic Way, Prospect, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,125
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1383 sqft
Minutes from I-75 with plenty of amenities including a pool, playground, dog park, gym and community garden. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Trash valet and garages available.
Results within 1 mile of Prospect

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Green Spring
7117 Greengate Ct
7117 Greengate Court, Green Spring, KY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4250 sqft
This beautiful spacious brick home is ready for its new tenants. You will fall in love with the bright sunlit great room that opens to the modern kitchen. The master bedroom and marble garden tub will make you feel like royalty.
Results within 5 miles of Prospect
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,010
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
146 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
Studio
$969
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,026
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1047 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
31 Units Available
Briarwood
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$855
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Lyndon
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$780
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Maple Brook Apartments
11507 Maple Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$941
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Covered balconies, modern kitchens, large closets and laundry rooms. Utilities included. Community amenities include sundeck, swimming pool, on-site laundry. Pet-friendly. Near Paddock Shops and Springhurst.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Lyndon
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$835
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
89 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,010
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,141
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Northfield
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$848
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
36 Units Available
Summit Place
5201 Eagles Peak Way, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1327 sqft
Nowhere promises to be as comfortable as Summit Place, our beautiful community is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood in North East Louisville just minutes from everything.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
10400 Shadow Ridge Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$990
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1273 sqft
Located 20 minutes from downtown Louisville, with convenient access to major shopping and eating hubs of the area. One- and two-bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$941
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,413
1525 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville and from shopping, dining and University of Louisville nightlife. Units include outdoor space, hardwood floors, dishwashers and on-site laundry. Access to clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
20 Units Available
Sova
11707 Nansemond Pl, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$849
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1032 sqft
Redecorated commodious garden apartments with vast closets, dishwashers, air conditioning and balconies. Community with playground and swimming pool. Walk to the Summit and Springhurst shopping centers, and enjoy the convenience of being near major expressways.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated April 20 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
Lyndon
Post Oak Apartments
8000 Post Oak Pl, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$839
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments with spacious closets and park-like views. Community includes a clubhouse and barbecue area. Near the shopping and dining at Oxmoor Center and green space at St. Matthews Community Park. Minutes from I-264.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated March 21 at 12:12am
16 Units Available
Champion Farms
3700 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1307 sqft
Within walking distance to Springhurst Towne Center. Apartments with private entrances, walk-in laundry rooms and kitchen pantries in a pet-friendly community with a large bark park. On-site tanning salon, spa, swimming pool, gym and more.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1029 Rollingwood Ln
1029 Rollingwood Lane, Goshen, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2275 sqft
Enjoy over 2200 square feet in this 4 bd, 2 bath home. Features a formal living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, family room, double deck, and walk out basement. New flooring throughout home, stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer included.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Moorland
1807 Brentmoor Lane
1807 Brentmoor Lane, Moorland, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1365 sqft
Rental Houses, 1807 Brentmoor, Louisville, KY 40223 - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Family Room Garage Fenced Ranch Style Rental Home - This newly updated 3 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
5010 Kames Square
5010 Kames Square, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1410 sqft
We have the condo that you have been looking for. Come check out this beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 bath condo. This unit is located in the gorgeous Cobble Stone neighborhood.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Worthington Hills
Treis Condominiums
11917 Tazwell Drive, Worthington Hills, KY
2 Bedrooms
$925
966 sqft
This unit is on the 1st Floor. located near the intersection of Westport Rd. & Murphy ln and less than 1 mile to I-265 Gene Snyder and Westport Road Exit. Very close to Ford Plant LG&E paid by tenant Water , Trash & HOA - included in the rent.

1 of 66

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
5310 Rock Ridge Dr
5310 Rock Ridge Drive, Jefferson County, KY
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3445 sqft
Monthly rental Furnished $3750. Open. Spacious. Immaculate. Gorgeous home in the desirable Rock Springs subdivision. This 5 years old cutie offers 5 bedrooms 3.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4115 Bay Pointe Drive
4115 Bay Pointe Drive, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1033 sqft
East End - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located in the east end. The kitchen opens to the dining area and the living room. Kitchen appliances and Washer and Dryer. The master bedroom has it's own private full bathroom. 1 Car attached garage. (RLNE5295406)

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1320 LYNMAR Dr
1320 Lynnmar Drive, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$700
675 sqft
ACROSS THE STREET FROM WESTPORT VILLAGE. 2ND FLOOR UNIT WITH VIEWS OF COMMON AREA AND POOL. BALCONY. OPEN FAMILY ROOM AND DINING AREA. PASS THROUGH DINING AREA TO KITCHEN, WITH APPLIANCES. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. LARGE ONE BEDROOM, FULL BATH.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
905 Fenley Ave
905 Fenley Avenue, St. Matthews, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1221 sqft
905 Fenley Ave, Louisville, KY 40222Located in St Matthews 3 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout also includes stove and refrigerator. Large rooms and located on a cul-de-sac.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Prospect, KY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Prospect apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

