Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:28 PM

74 Apartments for rent in Prospect, KY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Prospect renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part...
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
19 Units Available
Veranda at Norton Commons Apartments
9506 Civic Way, Prospect, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,104
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1383 sqft
Minutes from I-75 with plenty of amenities including a pool, playground, dog park, gym and community garden. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Trash valet and garages available.
Results within 5 miles of Prospect
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
4 Units Available
Maple Brook Apartments
11507 Maple Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$815
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Covered balconies, modern kitchens, large closets and laundry rooms. Utilities included. Community amenities include sundeck, swimming pool, on-site laundry. Pet-friendly. Near Paddock Shops and Springhurst.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
22 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$908
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Lyndon
10 Units Available
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$810
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$866
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Lyndon
19 Units Available
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Northfield
15 Units Available
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$809
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$941
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville and from shopping, dining and University of Louisville nightlife. Units include outdoor space, hardwood floors, dishwashers and on-site laundry. Access to clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
$
28 Units Available
Sova
11707 Nansemond Pl, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$849
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1032 sqft
Redecorated commodious garden apartments with vast closets, dishwashers, air conditioning and balconies. Community with playground and swimming pool. Walk to the Summit and Springhurst shopping centers, and enjoy the convenience of being near major expressways.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated April 20 at 01:28pm
Lyndon
1 Unit Available
Post Oak Apartments
8000 Post Oak Pl, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$839
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments with spacious closets and park-like views. Community includes a clubhouse and barbecue area. Near the shopping and dining at Oxmoor Center and green space at St. Matthews Community Park. Minutes from I-264.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Worthington Hills
1 Unit Available
Treis Condominiums
11917 Tazwell Drive, Worthington Hills, KY
2 Bedrooms
$925
966 sqft
This unit is on the 1st Floor. located near the intersection of Westport Rd. & Murphy ln and less than 1 mile to I-265 Gene Snyder and Westport Road Exit. Very close to Ford Plant LG&E paid by tenant Water , Trash & HOA - included in the rent.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5407 Merribrook Lane
5407 Merribrook Lane, Jefferson County, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
5267 sqft
- Located in the prestigious sought-after neighborhood of Wolf Pen Springs, this beautiful home has so much to offer! With over 5,000 square feet of living area, this 5 bedrooms, 4 bathroom home journey begins as you enter through the beautiful

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1118 Evondale Way
1118 Evondale Way, Oldham County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2212 sqft
Goshen Area Single Family Home - A GOSHEN JEWEL just minutes away from award winning Oldham County schools, Creasey-Mahan Nature Preserve & a neighboring swim club! This walk-out brick ranch with an OPEN FLOOR PLAN features a HUGE vaulted GREAT

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
9317 Norton Commons Blvd
9317 Norton Commons Boulevard, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1696 sqft
Norton Commons LOUISVILLE's easy livin' Neighborhood! Where you Live/work and play! 9317 is a charming town home for perfect entertaining and located one block from the town square. Walk to your favorite restaurant, dog park or choice of 3 pools.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
106 Spruce Lane
106 Spruce Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
For lease is this recently renovated three bedroom home in St Matthews off Brownsboro Rd. This ranch home is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood close to shopping and expressways.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
9412 Norton Commons Boulevard - 201
9412 Norton Commons Boulevard, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2800 sqft
Elegant town home in the heart of Norton Commons. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in this 2,800 sq. ft. town home with soaring ceilings. The kitchen features beautiful cabinetry with granite counter tops, a breakfast bar & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 101
3719 Utica Sellersburg Rd, Clark County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
If you are looking for upscale and privacy then these LUXURY HOME APARTMENTS are for you!!! Our approximately 1100 sq. ft. units are 2 Beds / 2 Baths with 9' ceilings and an abundance of natural light with oversized windows.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4
4108 Stoneview Drive, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$925
725 sqft
4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 - Beautiful 2 bedroom Condo in Indian Ridge - Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on the second floor! This unit is conveniently located just off Brownsboro Road in the Indian Ridge Condominiums.
Results within 10 miles of Prospect
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
28 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Hurstbourne Acres
25 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$881
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
99 Units Available
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,023
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1403 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
35 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$885
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
Buechel
14 Units Available
The Avery
7025 Bronner Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with garden apartments and townhomes. Units have balcony/patio, hardwood-style flooring and central heat and air. Community features outdoor pool, playground, 24-hour maintenance and online payments.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Hurstbourne
17 Units Available
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$970
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Meridian on Shelbyville
12900 Observation Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
Luxury apartment community offers modern fixtures, numerous floor plans, and high ceilings throughout. Wood-grain flooring and chef-ready kitchens with granite countertops in all units. On-site amenities include cyber cafe, coffee bar, and lounging pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Prospect, KY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Prospect renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

