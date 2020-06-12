/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
59 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Prospect, KY
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
20 Units Available
Veranda at Norton Commons Apartments
9506 Civic Way, Prospect, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1188 sqft
Minutes from I-75 with plenty of amenities including a pool, playground, dog park, gym and community garden. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Trash valet and garages available.
Results within 5 miles of Prospect
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
23 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1165 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
116 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northfield
13 Units Available
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lyndon
16 Units Available
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
2 Bedrooms
$875
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
31 Units Available
Summit Place
5201 Eagles Peak Way, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1327 sqft
Nowhere promises to be as comfortable as Summit Place, our beautiful community is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood in North East Louisville just minutes from everything.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1129 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville and from shopping, dining and University of Louisville nightlife. Units include outdoor space, hardwood floors, dishwashers and on-site laundry. Access to clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Maple Brook Apartments
11507 Maple Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$930
1225 sqft
Covered balconies, modern kitchens, large closets and laundry rooms. Utilities included. Community amenities include sundeck, swimming pool, on-site laundry. Pet-friendly. Near Paddock Shops and Springhurst.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lyndon
10 Units Available
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$994
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
10400 Shadow Ridge Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1273 sqft
Located 20 minutes from downtown Louisville, with convenient access to major shopping and eating hubs of the area. One- and two-bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
138 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1047 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Briarwood
32 Units Available
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$907
1009 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Last updated March 21 at 12:12am
16 Units Available
Champion Farms
3700 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$994
1020 sqft
Within walking distance to Springhurst Towne Center. Apartments with private entrances, walk-in laundry rooms and kitchen pantries in a pet-friendly community with a large bark park. On-site tanning salon, spa, swimming pool, gym and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Worthington Hills
1 Unit Available
Treis Condominiums
11917 Tazwell Drive, Worthington Hills, KY
2 Bedrooms
$925
966 sqft
This unit is on the 1st Floor. located near the intersection of Westport Rd. & Murphy ln and less than 1 mile to I-265 Gene Snyder and Westport Road Exit. Very close to Ford Plant LG&E paid by tenant Water , Trash & HOA - included in the rent.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
9317 Norton Commons Blvd
9317 Norton Commons Boulevard, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1696 sqft
Norton Commons LOUISVILLE's easy livin' Neighborhood! Where you Live/work and play! 9317 is a charming town home for perfect entertaining and located one block from the town square. Walk to your favorite restaurant, dog park or choice of 3 pools.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Moorland
1 Unit Available
1913 Claremoor Dr
1913 Claremoor Drive, Moorland, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1178 sqft
Beautiful home! Location! Location! Location! Great Room with Dining area, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, office and 1.5 baths. Shows Great with a Big Driveway and fenced yard!
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
280 Stonehenge Drive
280 Stonehenge Drive, St. Matthews, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1204 sqft
Very spacious condo in the very desirable St.Matthews area close to the malls, restaurants and everything the area has to offer!!! Large master bedroom with full master bathroom, large walk-in closet!!! Heat and A/C included.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 101
3719 Utica Sellersburg Rd, Clark County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
If you are looking for upscale and privacy then these LUXURY HOME APARTMENTS are for you!!! Our approximately 1100 sq. ft. units are 2 Beds / 2 Baths with 9' ceilings and an abundance of natural light with oversized windows.
Results within 10 miles of Prospect
Last updated June 12 at 08:26am
15 Units Available
The Ivy
3300 Altabrook Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
Relax in your expansive living room with hardwood inspired flooring, indulge in your favorite recipes with your fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and kitchen island, or showcase your inner sommelier with our specialized
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
103 Units Available
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1166 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Clifton Heights
35 Units Available
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$999
1002 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hayfield Dundee
4 Units Available
King George Apartments
3309 River Chase Ct, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
1115 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Finding your new apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, is simple when you rent with King George.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
47 Units Available
The Paddock at Eastpoint
13516 Skywatch Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1175 sqft
Luxury apartments located near shopping and commerce, with modern amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community access to a pool, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Bellewood
50 Units Available
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$815
1134 sqft
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
