Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Prospect Park Apartment Homes

2300 Glen Eagle Dr · (812) 362-5937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY 40222
Northfield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2429 · Avail. now

$848

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit 2552 · Avail. Aug 8

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit 2480 · Avail. Aug 24

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2415 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,067

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Unit 2457 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,088

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Unit 2435 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,102

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prospect Park Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Prospect Park boasts a stunning community of apartment homes in gorgeous Louisville, KY! Join us and enter a world of must-have apartment features and community amenities. Our stylish apartments include open kitchen with appliance package, cozy breakfast nook, and tiled entryway, ceiling fans and more. You’ll love our community amenities like fitness center with free weights, elliptical and treadmill, business center with printing and faxing services, stunning clubhouse and luxurious swimming pool with poolside lounging. Browse our one and two-bedroom options and select your future home!

Less than 10 miles away is exciting Downtown Louisville! Head into downtown and indulge in an astounding array of entertainment options. Golf at the Louisville Country Club or Different Strokes Golf Center, stop at the WaterWorks Museum, check out the Thomas Edison house or dine at Butchertown Grocery. Close to home, you can grab a scoop at Liege & Dairy Ice Cream + Waffles, golf at Standard Club, mee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1 pet), $400 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month (1 pet), $50/month (2 pet)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prospect Park Apartment Homes have any available units?
Prospect Park Apartment Homes has 20 units available starting at $848 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Prospect Park Apartment Homes have?
Some of Prospect Park Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prospect Park Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Prospect Park Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Prospect Park Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Prospect Park Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Prospect Park Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Prospect Park Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Prospect Park Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Prospect Park Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Prospect Park Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Prospect Park Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Prospect Park Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Prospect Park Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Prospect Park Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Prospect Park Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Prospect Park Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
No, Prospect Park Apartment Homes does not have units with air conditioning.
