Prospect Park Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill

Prospect Park boasts a stunning community of apartment homes in gorgeous Louisville, KY! Join us and enter a world of must-have apartment features and community amenities. Our stylish apartments include open kitchen with appliance package, cozy breakfast nook, and tiled entryway, ceiling fans and more. You’ll love our community amenities like fitness center with free weights, elliptical and treadmill, business center with printing and faxing services, stunning clubhouse and luxurious swimming pool with poolside lounging. Browse our one and two-bedroom options and select your future home!



Less than 10 miles away is exciting Downtown Louisville! Head into downtown and indulge in an astounding array of entertainment options. Golf at the Louisville Country Club or Different Strokes Golf Center, stop at the WaterWorks Museum, check out the Thomas Edison house or dine at Butchertown Grocery. Close to home, you can grab a scoop at Liege & Dairy Ice Cream + Waffles, golf at Standard Club, mee