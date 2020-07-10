/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:31 PM
77 Apartments for rent in Nicholasville, KY with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Greyson on 27
104 Connell Drive, Nicholasville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1751 sqft
Greyson on 27 is as full of history as it is glamor. Originally a horse and tobacco farm owned by the Daniel Boone lineage, Greyson’s residents get Lexington’s rich heritage with the ultra-lifestyle HILLS Properties is known for.
Results within 1 mile of Nicholasville
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$954
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3893 Mooncoin
3893 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3893 Mooncoin in Lexington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Nicholasville
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
30 Units Available
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$888
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,223
1218 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Gainesway
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$679
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$868
1225 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
The Mansion
3820 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$868
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
967 sqft
Luxury apartments available in a wide range of floor plans. Units offer sunrooms, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community gym gives residents access to cardio and weightlifting facilities as well as a free tanning bed.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
8 Units Available
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$739
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,124
1265 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1457 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community with two pools, basketball court, volleyball court and gym. Air-conditioned apartments. Across the street from the retail and eating offerings at Lansdowne Shops. Easy access to New Circle Road.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
1 Unit Available
Gainesway
The Element
3200 Loch Ness Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off of Nicholasville Road, this location can't be beat! We are tucked back in a quaint community just off of Nicholasville Road to avoid the busy city life, but just minutes from local dining and shopping including the Fayette Mall, Lexington
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Tates Creek Crossing
1143 Centre Pkwy, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your new home awaits at Tates Creek Crossing! Conveniently located just minutes from local shopping, restaurants, and recreation, these freshly updated apartments offer amenities for any lifestyle! Call today to schedule a tour and see for yourself
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
260 Old Mt Tabor Road
260 Old Mount Tabor Road, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1845 sqft
Located near Tates Creek Road and the University of Kentucky with a two-story living room, loft, large bedrooms, and single-car garage. Dual/hybrid HVAC system with new heat pump switches to more economical gas in cold weather.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3677 Winthrop Drive
3677 Winthrop Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
For rent, tenant pays all utilities,this beautiful house is located in willow bend, close to The Summit, Walmart, Kroger, Meijer, Man O War blvd and Shilito park . 2 story house on a full walkout basement, front porch, fenced in backyard with deck.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Chevy Chase
301 Colony
301 Colony Blvd, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Luxury, Convenience, Charm. This 4BR, 4.5BA home in the Chevy Chase neighborhood is an exceptional property. The aesthetics of a bygone era are captured in this modified bungalow.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2949 Candlelight Way
2949 Candlelight Way, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Close to everything UK, football stadium, arboretum, Beautiful Townhome SS appliances in the kitchen with a double oven, hardwood flooring on first level, two more bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. Large first floor master with private bath.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Elizabeth Street
205 Westwood Ct
205 Westwood Court, Lexington, KY
8 Bedrooms
$3,300
3100 sqft
Easy walk to UK! 8 beds with 4 full baths. Additional rooms and tons of space for the price. Plenty of parking. Minutes from UK or Transylvania campus. Washer and Dryer provided. 2 50 gallon hot water heaters.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
248 Medlock Road
248 Medlock Road, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$975
Fabulous Lansdowne duplex available now! Three spacious bedrooms, two full baths. This home is conveniently located in Lexington- quick access to Man O War, New Circle, Tates Creek and Nicholasville Road.
1 of 72
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Beaumont Residential
1208 Raeford Drive
1208 Raeford Lane, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
Absolutely stunning executive rental home! All brick two story home on full basement with private backyard that includes huge concrete patio along side covered patio for outdoor entertaining.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Penmoken Park
139 Penmoken Park
139 Penmoken Park, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
This newly renovated 5 bedroom, 2 bath home is ideally located close to the Southland Drive, UKs campus and the Arboretum.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Seven Parks
1625 Nicholasville Road
1625 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1496 sqft
Available for short term (3 month) or long term (12+ months) lease. Highly desirable FULLY FURNISHED townhome within walking distance to Kroger Field, Central Baptist, UK Hospital, the Arboretum & much more! ALL UTILITIES PAID.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
547 Goldon Trophy Trail
547 Goldon Trophy Trail, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Gorgeous 1 level living in the quiet gated community @ Magnolia Run. Enjoy the privacy & security of this community as well as a pool, clubhouse and work out facility.
1 of 15
Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
1724 Prairie Circle
1724 Prairie Cir, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available today! 2 bed, 1 bath house with a fenced in backyard, included washer and dryer, bonus loft space that could be used as a bedroom and a covered parking area. Don't let this one get away!
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Beaumont Residential
2225 Wilmington Lane
2225 Wilmington Lane, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
No Pets! 2-story foyer leads to this great floor plan. Formal living room, dining room and family room w/ cathedral ceilings. Large Master with Sitting area. Lots of ceramic and crown molding. Walk-out basement.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne Shadeland East
1302 Gray Hawk Road
1302 Gray Hawk Road, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Charm and Convenience. This picture perfect townhouse, located on a tree-lined street, is conveniently positioned near UK and downtown. This 2BR, 1.5BA charmer has new paint and carpet.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Beaumont Residential
1313 Moultrie Court
1313 Moultrie Court, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Custom designed home with too many upgrades to mention! Split bedroom floor plan with the main bedroom taking up almost one half of the home. The main bedroom features a deep jetted soaking tub, separate shower, double sinks, tile AND large closet.
Similar Pages
Nicholasville 2 BedroomsNicholasville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNicholasville 3 BedroomsNicholasville Accessible ApartmentsNicholasville Apartments with Balcony
Nicholasville Apartments with GarageNicholasville Apartments with GymNicholasville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNicholasville Apartments with Parking