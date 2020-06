Amenities

For more information, contact Philip Moore at (270) 227-5469. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/westky/105328 to view more pictures of this property. Convenient central Murray location on Hwy 641 South (Family dollar Center). 4000 Sq. Ft. unit located on busy intersection with exceptional visibility. Built in 2004. Family Dollar is the anchor store with Little Caesars as the secondary tenant. 4000 Sq Ft. offering primarily open space plus an office, two bathrooms and storage. Perfect for retail or professional office use.l Handicap accessible.