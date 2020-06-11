157 Welch Dr

Amenities

pet friendly internet access

2 bedroom, 1 bath. All appliances included. Rent includes:water, sewer, trash, cable, internet. Tenant pays their own electric. Security deposit required.

For a viewing of the apartment, please come by our office at 105 N 6th St, Murray KY, Monday – Friday, 8am-4pm. Lease term: 1 year. Leases will end in either May, June, July, or December. Pet Policy: There is a one-time, non-refundable pet deposit of $150. In addition, there is a $25 per month pet fee for the first animal and $25 for the second. No more than two (2) animals allowed. Restricted dog breeds include: Akitas, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Staffordshire Terriers, and wolf-hybrids.