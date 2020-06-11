All apartments in Murray
157 Welch Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

157 Welch Dr

157 Welch Dr · (270) 753-9999
Location

157 Welch Dr, Murray, KY 42071

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
2 bedroom, 1 bath. All appliances included. Rent includes:water, sewer, trash, cable, internet. Tenant pays their own electric. Security deposit required.
For a viewing of the apartment, please come by our office at 105 N 6th St, Murray KY, Monday – Friday, 8am-4pm. Lease term: 1 year. Leases will end in either May, June, July, or December. Pet Policy: There is a one-time, non-refundable pet deposit of $150. In addition, there is a $25 per month pet fee for the first animal and $25 for the second. No more than two (2) animals allowed. Restricted dog breeds include: Akitas, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Staffordshire Terriers, and wolf-hybrids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Welch Dr have any available units?
157 Welch Dr has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 157 Welch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
157 Welch Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Welch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 157 Welch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 157 Welch Dr offer parking?
No, 157 Welch Dr does not offer parking.
Does 157 Welch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Welch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Welch Dr have a pool?
No, 157 Welch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 157 Welch Dr have accessible units?
No, 157 Welch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Welch Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 Welch Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Welch Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Welch Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
