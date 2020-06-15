All apartments in Murray
1306 12th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:56 PM

1306 12th Street

1306 South 12th Street · (270) 227-3515
Location

1306 South 12th Street, Murray, KY 42071

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
For more information, contact Stacey Arnold at (270) 227-3515. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/westky/105816 to view more pictures of this property. REDUCED PRICE- Versatile commercial space on Murray's busiest street. This space is currently set up for a restaurant and indoor miniature glow-golf. If you are looking to be your own boss you can move right in and use the existing equipment, or if you already have a business in mind, there is over 5000 sq. ft. available. The space has two separate entries so it could be broken up into smaller units. The unit is located across the street from Toyota of Murray and close to banks, medical care, hotels & retail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 12th Street have any available units?
1306 12th Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1306 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1306 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1306 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murray.
Does 1306 12th Street offer parking?
No, 1306 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1306 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 12th Street have a pool?
No, 1306 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1306 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 1306 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
