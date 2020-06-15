1306 12th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

For more information, contact Stacey Arnold at (270) 227-3515. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/westky/105816 to view more pictures of this property. REDUCED PRICE- Versatile commercial space on Murray's busiest street. This space is currently set up for a restaurant and indoor miniature glow-golf. If you are looking to be your own boss you can move right in and use the existing equipment, or if you already have a business in mind, there is over 5000 sq. ft. available. The space has two separate entries so it could be broken up into smaller units. The unit is located across the street from Toyota of Murray and close to banks, medical care, hotels & retail.