38 Apartments for rent in Middletown, KY with garages

Middletown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
12502 Brothers Ave
12502 Brothers Avenue, Middletown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1590 sqft
Great home with 2 living spaces, eat-in kitchen, laundry room, 2.5 baths and a garage. Master suite includes a walk-in closet and full attached bath. 2 other large bedrooms and hall bath complete the 2nd floor.

1 Unit Available
103 Beckley Ridge Lane
103 Beckley Ridge Lane, Middletown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1415 sqft
Beautiful Middletown 2 Bedroom 2 Bath First Floor Condo - Beautiful condo located in one of the best locations in Louisville.
Results within 1 mile of Middletown
30 Units Available
Avoca Apartments
1405 Avoca Ridge Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$975
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1130 sqft
Come home to your own private oasis at Avoca Apartments, featuring brand new apartment homes in Louisville, KY. Here at Avoca Apartments, youll be a part of a lifestyle that defines contemporary and convenient living.
81 Units Available
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,063
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1403 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.

1 Unit Available
517 Moser Rd
517 Moser Road, Douglass Hills, KY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2070 sqft
First class executive smart secure rental house available in the highly desired safe Douglas Hills subdivision. control it from your phone! smart door locks, security system, smart doorbell, sec cameras, smart thermostat, and many more.

1 Unit Available
12303 Ridge Crest Drive
12303 Ridge Crest Drive, Woodland Hills, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1710 sqft
Beautifully renovated home in Woodland Hills neighborhood! It has hardwood floors through out, newer windows and an amazing living space upstairs. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms, a very spacious den and a full bath.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
24 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
28 Units Available
Hurstbourne Acres
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$924
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$954
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
15 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
10400 Shadow Ridge Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$990
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1273 sqft
Located 20 minutes from downtown Louisville, with convenient access to major shopping and eating hubs of the area. One- and two-bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
34 Units Available
Summit Place
5201 Eagles Peak Way, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1327 sqft
Nowhere promises to be as comfortable as Summit Place, our beautiful community is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood in North East Louisville just minutes from everything.
15 Units Available
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,159
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1517 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
15 Units Available
Kendal on Taylorsville
4004 Keighley Park Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,025
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1762 sqft
Open floor plans and luxury amenities make this community ideal. Apartments feature chef-ready kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-grain flooring, lots of storage, and large private balconies. On-site pool, tennis court, and yoga studio available.
21 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$870
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
11 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$830
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
86 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,038
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,162
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
43 Units Available
The Paddock at Eastpoint
13516 Skywatch Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$942
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1406 sqft
Luxury apartments located near shopping and commerce, with modern amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community access to a pool, yoga and 24-hour gym.
144 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
Studio
$969
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,026
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1047 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
15 Units Available
Lyndon
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$780
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
15 Units Available
The Ivy
3300 Altabrook Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,290
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax in your expansive living room with hardwood inspired flooring, indulge in your favorite recipes with your fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and kitchen island, or showcase your inner sommelier with our specialized
5 Units Available
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$895
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1525 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville and from shopping, dining and University of Louisville nightlife. Units include outdoor space, hardwood floors, dishwashers and on-site laundry. Access to clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
16 Units Available
Champion Farms
3700 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1307 sqft
Within walking distance to Springhurst Towne Center. Apartments with private entrances, walk-in laundry rooms and kitchen pantries in a pet-friendly community with a large bark park. On-site tanning salon, spa, swimming pool, gym and more.

1 Unit Available
9310 Talitha Dr
9310 Talitha Drive, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1182 sqft
Fantastic Home in the heart of Fern Creek! This beautiful, well maintained brick ranch features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath with a 2 car attached garage. Hurry as this home will not last long.

1 Unit Available
Blue Ridge Manor
411 Rosewood Ct
411 Rosewood Court, Blue Ridge Manor, KY
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
FANTASTIC, Open & Updated, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Ranch Style Condo, located on the 1st Floor. Great, Open Space for Entertaining! Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher included.

1 Unit Available
10406 BAY POINTE Cir
10406 Bay Pointe Circle, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1000 sqft
Open floor plan, neutral decor, 1st floor offers 1 bedroom full bath, open living dining room, equipped kitchen, & washer/dryer hookups, 2nd floor offers 2nd bedroom/loft, (this room over looks the living room) full bath & additional storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Middletown, KY

Middletown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

