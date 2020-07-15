/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
46 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Middletown, KY
12505 Townepark Way #201
12505 Townepark Way, Middletown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$995
1090 sqft
Another great listing from Kentuckiana Property Management! Corner, top floor unit, fresh paint throughout, new luxury vinyl plank flooring and extremely clean! Dont miss out on this Incredible value for this 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo with 1090sqft.
103 Beckley Ridge Lane
103 Beckley Ridge Lane, Middletown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1415 sqft
Beautiful Middletown 2 Bedroom 2 Bath First Floor Condo - Beautiful condo located in one of the best locations in Louisville.
Results within 1 mile of Middletown
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1166 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.
Avoca Apartments
1405 Avoca Ridge Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1072 sqft
Come home to your own private oasis at Avoca Apartments, featuring brand new apartment homes in Louisville, KY. Here at Avoca Apartments, youll be a part of a lifestyle that defines contemporary and convenient living.
10787 Colonial Woods Ct
10787 Colonial Woods Court, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Middletown. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
Briarwood
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$892
1009 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Hurstbourne
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1130 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Shadow Ridge
10400 Shadow Ridge Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1273 sqft
Located 20 minutes from downtown Louisville, with convenient access to major shopping and eating hubs of the area. One- and two-bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Summit Place
5201 Eagles Peak Way, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1327 sqft
Nowhere promises to be as comfortable as Summit Place, our beautiful community is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood in North East Louisville just minutes from everything.
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1165 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1225 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
Kendal on Taylorsville
4004 Keighley Park Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1240 sqft
Open floor plans and luxury amenities make this community ideal. Apartments feature chef-ready kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-grain flooring, lots of storage, and large private balconies. On-site pool, tennis court, and yoga studio available.
Hurstbourne Acres
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
The Paddock at Eastpoint
13516 Skywatch Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1175 sqft
Luxury apartments located near shopping and commerce, with modern amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community access to a pool, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$970
1162 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1047 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Flats at Hurstbourne
3280 Silver Springs Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
963 sqft
Enhance your personal style within one of our spacious, and luxurious apartment homes. Surrounded by convenience, comfort, and natural charm, we provide the unsurpassed services and modern amenities.
Hurstbourne Acres
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
906 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, fireplaces, and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Close to I-64.
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1069 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Lyndon
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Lyndon
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
The Ivy
3300 Altabrook Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
Relax in your expansive living room with hardwood inspired flooring, indulge in your favorite recipes with your fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and kitchen island, or showcase your inner sommelier with our specialized
Champion Farms
3700 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$994
1020 sqft
Within walking distance to Springhurst Towne Center. Apartments with private entrances, walk-in laundry rooms and kitchen pantries in a pet-friendly community with a large bark park. On-site tanning salon, spa, swimming pool, gym and more.