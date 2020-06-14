30 Apartments for rent in Independence, KY with garage
The town of Independence has a rich history and was incorporated in 1842.
Although Independence is Kentucky's third biggest city in terms of land mass, covering roughly 23 square miles, it has a population of just 24,757, according to 2010 census information, and still has that small-town feeling. If you want to live in a community-minded town, this might be just the place for you, with plenty of town events held all throughout the year. However, you should also note that Independence is just a stone's throw away from Cincinnati, where you'll find a huge amount of action and amenities if you're itching for time away from home. See more
Independence apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.