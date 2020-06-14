30 Apartments for rent in Independence, KY with garage

The town of Independence has a rich history and was incorporated in 1842.

Although Independence is Kentucky's third biggest city in terms of land mass, covering roughly 23 square miles, it has a population of just 24,757, according to 2010 census information, and still has that small-town feeling. If you want to live in a community-minded town, this might be just the place for you, with plenty of town events held all throughout the year. However, you should also note that Independence is just a stone's throw away from Cincinnati, where you'll find a huge amount of action and amenities if you're itching for time away from home.