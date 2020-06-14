59 Apartments for rent in Fort Wright, KY with garage
The city of Fort Wright sits on hallowed ground. The city's location made it a strategically important spot for the Defense of Cincinnati. It was here that one of the Confederate surges into the north was held and pushed back.
Welcome to Fort Wright! Look at the might of the Ohio River. It is a symbol of the rhythm with which folks cruise through life here. Located in Kenton County, in northern Kentucky, Fort Wright is an exciting blend of the Midwest, North, and South. You'll experience it in the food, mannerisms, and sports. Home to 5,723 people, Fort Wright is within Cincinnati's large metropolitan region, but still has its own flavor. Yes, they eat Cincinnati chili, but who doesn't in this region? The city itself, with carefree residential streets, tranquil green space, happening dining spots, and more, is not empty-handed. Overall, Fort Wright is a solid choice within the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky metro region. Even folks on the north side of the river would agree. See more
Fort Wright apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.