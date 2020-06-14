84 Apartments for rent in Hurstbourne Acres, KY with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hurstbourne Acres
33 Units Available
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY
1 Bedroom
$735
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
906 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, fireplaces, and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Close to I-64.
Results within 1 mile of Hurstbourne Acres
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Hurstbourne Acres
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
28 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
22 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$908
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
99 Units Available
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,023
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1403 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lyndon
10 Units Available
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$810
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$866
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
35 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$885
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
Buechel
14 Units Available
The Avery
7025 Bronner Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with garden apartments and townhomes. Units have balcony/patio, hardwood-style flooring and central heat and air. Community features outdoor pool, playground, 24-hour maintenance and online payments.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Fern Creek
26 Units Available
The Park at Hurstbourne
5555 Big Bend Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
946 sqft
Luxury abounds in these pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, laundry connections and walk-in closets. Residents have access to many on-site amenities like indoor and outdoor pools, dog park, tennis courts, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-265.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Hurstbourne
17 Units Available
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$970
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Meridian on Shelbyville
12900 Observation Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
Luxury apartment community offers modern fixtures, numerous floor plans, and high ceilings throughout. Wood-grain flooring and chef-ready kitchens with granite countertops in all units. On-site amenities include cyber cafe, coffee bar, and lounging pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lyndon
19 Units Available
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Northfield
15 Units Available
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$809
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$982
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
4 Units Available
Flats at Hurstbourne
3280 Silver Springs Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
963 sqft
Enhance your personal style within one of our spacious, and luxurious apartment homes. Surrounded by convenience, comfort, and natural charm, we provide the unsurpassed services and modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
7 Units Available
The Monarch
3424 Breckenridge Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$949
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Cobb Parkway, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, private patios and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a large swimming pool and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:00pm
$
Klondike
3 Units Available
Heatherstone Apartment Homes
6408 Six Mile Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$929
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
925 sqft
At Heatherstone Apartment Homes you will find the level of service and professionalism you thought no longer existed.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated April 20 at 01:28pm
Lyndon
1 Unit Available
Post Oak Apartments
8000 Post Oak Pl, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$839
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments with spacious closets and park-like views. Community includes a clubhouse and barbecue area. Near the shopping and dining at Oxmoor Center and green space at St. Matthews Community Park. Minutes from I-264.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hikes Point
1 Unit Available
4118 Browns Lane
4118 Browns Lane, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1394 sqft
4118 Browns Lane (Saint Regis Park) - Want to schedule a tour at this location? Please complete our free pre-application on the 4 RENT website. Here is the link: http://4rentlouisville.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
9712 Willowwood Way
9712 Willowwood Way, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
Located on a cul de sac near schools, restaurants and so much more this 3 bedroom, 1 full bath home has much to offer. Hardwood flooring in living room and bedrooms. Yard is fully fenced. Call for your showing today!

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
10313 Chimney Ridge
10313 Chimney Ridge Court, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1414 sqft
Open concept ranch with hardwood flooring. Complete appliance package including washer and dryer. Catherdral vaulted ceiling in the great room with a corner fireplace. Nice deck and yard. Some storage available under the house in a tall crawl space.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
207 Cornell Pl
207 Cornell Place, St. Matthews, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1570 sqft
Great location in St. Matthews. 2 story home with a covered front porch with swing. Enter to living room with built in bookcases. Hardwood Floors. Well appointed kitchen features custom cabinets with granite counter tops. Slate Floors. Gas Range.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
9836 Longwood Cir
9836 Longwood Circle, Wildwood, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2130 sqft
Great Neighborhood and Location. Freshly Painted, New Kitchen Cabinets and Appliances. Hardwood floors throughout house except new carpet in Living Room. New Windows upstairs bedrooms. Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room off Kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Bowman
1 Unit Available
2905 Abigail Dr
2905 Abigail Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
825 sqft
Two-bedroom unit with fresh neutral paint, newly refinished hardwood floors, tile bathrooms, spacious kitchens with new flooring, new lighting and good closet space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hurstbourne Acres, KY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hurstbourne Acres renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

