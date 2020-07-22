Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Hopkinsville, KY with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Hopkinsville means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before sig...
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Park on Country Club
300 Hickory Ridge Cir, Hopkinsville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$709
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’ve been searching for that perfect combination of a laid-back lifestyle, Park on Country Club is the place you want to be.
Results within 5 miles of Hopkinsville
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
3 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
925 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Results within 10 miles of Hopkinsville
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Orchard Park Apartments
375 S Lancaster Rd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$804
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$922
1275 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Orchard Park features amenities that make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$677
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
860 sqft
Welcome home to The Residences at 1671 Campbell, located in Clarksville, TN.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
2 Units Available
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$865
1050 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
8 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$742
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$633
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
855 sqft
Welcome Eagles Crest at Wallace is a beautiful apartment community in Clarksville, Tennessee, that you can truly call home. We try to do things a little different here.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3496 Sandpiper Drive
3496 Sandpiper Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1900 sqft
3496 Sandpiper Drive Available 08/22/20 Stunning Home Close to Governor's Square! - Beautiful three bedroom featuring an expansive carpeted living room and fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen leading out onto a back deck with a gorgeous view.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
506 Lafayette Rd
506 Lafayette Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1234 sqft
506 Lafayette Road is a 1 story brick home built in the early 80's features an open floor plan with a living room/dining room combo, a breakfast bar with a fully functioning kitchen, a large pantry, and a large laundry room with washer & dryer
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Hopkinsville, KY

Finding apartments with a pool in Hopkinsville means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Hopkinsville could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

