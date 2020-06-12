/
2 bedroom apartments
53 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hillview, KY
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
347 Prairie Drive
347 Prairie Dr, Hillview, KY
2 Bedrooms
$875
960 sqft
347 Prairie Drive Unit A (Hillview) - Want to schedule a showing at this property? Fill out our free pre-application found on our company website, someone will contact you for a showing: http://4rentlouisville.
Results within 1 mile of Hillview
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
32 Units Available
Apex on Preston
11602 Apex View Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1055 sqft
The Apex Louisville is located in the South End professional and retail district of Louisville, KY. Located on 15 acres of verdant land, units are pet-friendly and feature faux wood floors and granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Hillview
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
Okolona
6 Units Available
Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes
3800 Falcon Crest Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$725
987 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Okolona
12 Units Available
Cooper Creek
4807 Cooper Village Ter, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1389 sqft
Located between I-65 and I-265. Townhomes and apartments with a fireplace, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. Community includes a pool, parking, concierge services and a 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Victoria Gardens
333 Whispering Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$700
850 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Our apartments at Victoria Gardens are carefully designed with you in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
Okolona
1 Unit Available
Falcon Crest Condos and Patio Homes
3802 Falcon Crest Drive, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
1034 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Condos and Patio Homes in Jefferson County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
Okolona
138 Units Available
Jefferson Green
1253 Mccawley Road, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1072 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Green in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Okolona
Contact for Availability
Mount Vernon
6733 Caribbean Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$799
930 sqft
Mount Vernon apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes located on the southeast side of Louisville.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Fairdale
1 Unit Available
201 Pheasant Ave
201 Pheasant Avenue, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$845
1085 sqft
Imagine yourself living in this beautiful, spacious apartment home in a prime location, amazing views and updated, modern living qualities.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
6109 Price Lane Road
6109 Price Lane, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
925 sqft
***COMING SOON!!!*** This nice brick ranch home in the Heart of Hillview features 2 Bedrooms with 1 bath boasts 925 sq. ft. of living space! This home has nice, Large Living room, with eat-in kitchen.. Rent Range $1099-1199 No Section 8.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
9616 Cooper Church Dr -202
9616 Cooper Church Dr, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
933 sqft
Brand New Modern 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent. There are eateries, shopping, movie theater and entertainment galore that will be at your fingertips.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
9617 Cooper Church Dr -207
9617 Cooper Church Dr, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
933 sqft
Brand New Modern 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent. There are eateries, shopping, movie theater and entertainment galore that will be at your fingertips.
Results within 10 miles of Hillview
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
8 Units Available
The Monarch
3424 Breckenridge Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$949
830 sqft
Minutes away from Cobb Parkway, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, private patios and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a large swimming pool and a dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Flats at Hurstbourne
3280 Silver Springs Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
963 sqft
Enhance your personal style within one of our spacious, and luxurious apartment homes. Surrounded by convenience, comfort, and natural charm, we provide the unsurpassed services and modern amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Patriot Crossing Apartments
7103 Yorktown Rd, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Move In Specials!! Washer/Dryer Connections! We pay water/sewer/trash! Call or Text Today! - Under NEW MANAGEMENT!! Patriot Crossing Apartments has fantastic prices! Call us TODAY for more information.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hayfield Dundee
6 Units Available
King George Apartments
3309 River Chase Ct, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
1115 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Finding your new apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, is simple when you rent with King George.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Iroquois
3 Units Available
Iroquois Garden
518 Iroquois Ave, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$820
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
3 Units Available
Ledgewood
6100 Ledgewood Pkwy, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$719
825 sqft
Ledgewood is a premier community situated on beautifully manicured grounds with panoramic wooded views in every direction. Our location is second to none, with close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment and major highways.
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
Newburg
7 Units Available
The Lux
2901 Lakeheath Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$739
975 sqft
A COMMUNITY OF PEOPLE WHO CARE. A PLACE WHERE YOU BELONG.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Newburg
12 Units Available
Derby Estates
5319 Rangeland Rd, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
Bright apartments near Black Mud Park. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Community has clubhouse and pool. Pet-friendly with off-street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Fern Creek
25 Units Available
The Park at Hurstbourne
5555 Big Bend Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
946 sqft
Luxury abounds in these pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, laundry connections and walk-in closets. Residents have access to many on-site amenities like indoor and outdoor pools, dog park, tennis courts, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-265.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
Buechel
14 Units Available
The Avery
7025 Bronner Cir, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$959
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly community with garden apartments and townhomes. Units have balcony/patio, hardwood-style flooring and central heat and air. Community features outdoor pool, playground, 24-hour maintenance and online payments.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Newburg
5 Units Available
Jefferson Crossings
5105 Gemma Way, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$995
1082 sqft
Jefferson Crossings is where people who are looking for something a little different live. An affordable home without sacrificing quality.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Glenmary Village
9606 Clubview Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1218 sqft
Close to Route 31E and Highway 2053. Spacious, open-plan apartments with garbage disposal, hardwood floors, carpet and quality kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool, a business center and a clubhouse.