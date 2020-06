Amenities

ice maker carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet ice maker range refrigerator Property Amenities

Single-story duplex 2bd/1ba in the Parks Property duplexes now available for rent. Unit is exceptionally clean with carpeted floors, refrigerator with ice maker and stove. Landscaping and lawn work maintained by landlord. br These are some of the cleanest and well-maintained properties in Harrodsburg. Area is quiet with good neighbors. Call for more information. Proof of employment required.