Goshen, KY
1029 Rollingwood Ln
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:02 AM

1029 Rollingwood Ln

1029 Rollingwood Lane · (502) 876-7518
Location

1029 Rollingwood Lane, Goshen, KY 40026

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2275 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy over 2200 square feet in this 4 bd, 2 bath home. Features a formal living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, family room, double deck, and walk out basement. New flooring throughout home, stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. 2 Car Attached Garage Lawn Car IncludedRent $2000 Deposit $2000The safety of our customer is #1, so our process has changed. We will not be doing open showings due to COVID 19. Due to COVID-19 you must submit your application and be approved to be shown the unit. $35 Application Fee- NO PERSONAL CHECKSDocuments: Proof of Income.Household income should 2.5 X the monthly rent (Net Income). If the income level is based on two or more people working in the household, we will need an application for each.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 Rollingwood Ln have any available units?
1029 Rollingwood Ln has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1029 Rollingwood Ln have?
Some of 1029 Rollingwood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 Rollingwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1029 Rollingwood Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 Rollingwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1029 Rollingwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goshen.
Does 1029 Rollingwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1029 Rollingwood Ln does offer parking.
Does 1029 Rollingwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1029 Rollingwood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 Rollingwood Ln have a pool?
No, 1029 Rollingwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1029 Rollingwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 1029 Rollingwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 Rollingwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 Rollingwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 Rollingwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1029 Rollingwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
