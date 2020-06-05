1029 Rollingwood Ln

Amenities

Enjoy over 2200 square feet in this 4 bd, 2 bath home. Features a formal living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, family room, double deck, and walk out basement. New flooring throughout home, stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. 2 Car Attached Garage Lawn Car IncludedRent $2000 Deposit $2000The safety of our customer is #1, so our process has changed. We will not be doing open showings due to COVID 19. Due to COVID-19 you must submit your application and be approved to be shown the unit. $35 Application Fee- NO PERSONAL CHECKSDocuments: Proof of Income.Household income should 2.5 X the monthly rent (Net Income). If the income level is based on two or more people working in the household, we will need an application for each.