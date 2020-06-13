Apartment List
10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Frankfort, KY

Finding an apartment in Frankfort that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog...
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Riverford Crossing
8000 John Davis Dr, Frankfort, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,003
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1072 sqft
Round-the-clock maintenance for units boasting granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless-steel appliances. Pets allowed. This green community contains a community garden, coffee bar, pool. Right next to the shops at Parkside. Six miles from Frankfurt.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
313 Hermitage Dr
313 Hermitage Drive, Frankfort, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1513 sqft
313 Hermitage Dr Available 07/05/20 Floors: 2 Address: 313 Hermitage Drive City: Frankfort State: KY Zip: 40601 Price: $1295 Beds: 3 Baths: 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
614 Woodland Avenue
614 Woodland Avenue, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
2 large bedrooms. 1.5 bathrooms. Replacement windows. Rest HVAC. Short walk from the Capital and Governors Mansion.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
105 Sequoyah Trail
105 Sequoyah Trail, Frankfort, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Completely remodeled 3 BR, 2 full BA ranch with an attached 1 car garage in Indian Hills. All new LVT flooring, remodeled bathrooms, freshly painted, new blinds, and light fixtures.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
357 Wallace Avenue
357 Wallace Avenue, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$625
Located in the heart of Downtown Frankfort, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex features carpet throughout, kitchen with range, refrigerator and washer dryer hookup. Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions. Tenant pays E,W.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
233 Landings Drive
233 Landings Drive, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$575
This bottom floor 2 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment features vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen includes refrigerator and range. Separate utility room with washer/dryer hookup. Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
215 Murray Street
215 Murray Street, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$550
This two bedroom, one bath apartment is centrally located in downtown Frankfort! With a spacious open floor plan, this unit includes washer/dryer hookup and one designated parking space. Pet friendly.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
796 Ridgeview Drive
796 Ridgeview Drive, Frankfort, KY
3 Bedrooms
$895
1450 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome is conveniently located minutes from the interstate, Downtown Frankfort and Versailles Road.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
793 Ridgeview Drive
793 Ridgeview Drive, Frankfort, KY
2 Bedrooms
$795
This two bedroom, one bath townhome features kitchen, dining area and living room on the first floor. Second floor includes both bedrooms and 1 full bath. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout property.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
141 Hickory Dr
141 Hickory Drive, Frankfort, KY
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
HICKORY - Property Id: 250575 House is in a nice quite neighborhood. Large eat in kitchen with newer appliances. All new paint and every floor is new. Remodeled bathroom with tiled shower. A must see. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
City Guide for Frankfort, KY

Greetings, Bluegrass State apartment hunters, and welcome to your virtual Frankfort, Kentucky leasing headquarters! Tucked away in the deepest valley of the mighty Kentucky River, the historic capital city Frankfort is one of America’s best-kept little secrets.

Looking to land the Frankfort, Kentucky apartment you’ve always dreamed of? (Admit it, you dream of apartments all the time!) Then start poking around the listings in this snazzy little apartment finder we’ve pieced together, and we guarantee you’ll be kicking back in your Frankfort dream dwellings before you know it!

In Frankfort, one or two-bedroom apartments, rental homes, and townhouses are amply available. Luxury units and spacious (1500-plus square foot) family-sized apartments can also be easily found. Amenities range from basic (fridge, oven, and broken door knob only) to lavish (Jacuzzis, health centers, resort-style swimming pools, bay windows, vaulted ceilings, private trails, etc). Whether you’re in the market for a short-term crash pad, a longtime homestead for you and the whole family, a pet-friendly apartment, or a furnished suite, you’ll find rental options galore in Frankfort. Just bring along the renting basics (proof of income, proper ID, a list of previous residences) when you’re ready to submit a leasing app, and you’ll be living the good life in Frankfort in no time!

The Kentucky River flows in an S-shape through the center of Frankfort, dividing the city into four distinct sectors. Many of the more modern apartments and neighborhoods are situated in the suburban, East Frankfort and West Frankfort areas. If you want to be a little closer to the State Capitol Building, why not check out the lofts and condos nestled away deep in the South Frankfort valley? Just north of the river, meanwhile, sits the historic little business district, where a smattering of eclectic rentals can be found, as well. Each part of town has its upsides and drawbacks, so be sure to spend plenty of time in the city, getting a feel for its neighborhoods’ vibes, before signing on a leasing deal.

Boasting a wide range of entertainment options, shopping destinations, unique eateries, cultural attractions, and outdoors activities, Frankfort is a charming little city with something to offer for all its diverse residents. Factor in some of the best apartment deals you’ll find in all the Bluegrass State, and we get the feeling you’ll soon become enamored with life in Frankfort!

So don’t delay! Start clicking away, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Frankfort, KY

Finding an apartment in Frankfort that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

