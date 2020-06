Amenities

on-site laundry some paid utils carpet range

314 Cleaver Street, Elizabethtown - This all brick raised-ranch home will rent FAST! It is move in ready! You will not want to miss it, so Apply Now! It has four bedrooms, two full baths, a fenced backyard, hardwood, a spacious laundry room area, new carpet and a new stove. Wow!



