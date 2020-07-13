/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM
57 Apartments for rent in Dayton, KY with pool
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
98 Units Available
Dayton
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Results within 1 mile of Dayton
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
East Walnut HIlls
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,219
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1142 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Columbia-Tusculum
Delta Flats
427 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
767 sqft
Close to Route 52 and a short walk from the Ohio River. A community with a fitness center, a club room and a pool with terrace. Homes have a breakfast bar and a patio or balcony.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
East Walnut HIlls
2200 Victory Parkway
2200 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Stunning views from this great unit!! Neutral dcor, hardwood floor in living room, tile floor in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplash.
Results within 5 miles of Dayton
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
96 Units Available
Central Business District
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
6 Units Available
Madisonville
Centennial Station
4209 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1026 sqft
Large pet-friendly apartments sandwiched between Hyde Park and Oakley in Cincinnati's Red Bank Corridor, close to major employers and cultural attractions. Rooms are fiber-optic internet ready. Basketball court, golf swing studio and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
17 Units Available
East-Central District
Gettysburg Square
35 Gettysburg Square Rd, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$935
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
955 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Cincinnati, this premier apartment community offers luxury amenities and stylish interiors. Enjoy a lap pool along, swimming pool, tennis court, and more along with fully equipped kitchens and modern design.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Encore Urban Living
716 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,815
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1454 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom units, this development offers floor-to-ceiling windows, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and an on-site fitness and yoga studio. Units also offer top-line appliances by brands like Wolf.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
$
62 Units Available
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
30 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,015
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,182
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1348 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Central Business District
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,004
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Central Business District
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,062
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
35 Units Available
Mount Auburn
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Central Business District
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,025
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Central Business District
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,152
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Oakley
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,285
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
2 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Hilltop
5601 Viewpointe Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1102 sqft
Conveniently situated for the local University of Cincinnati and Kennedy Heights Park, this apartment complex promises 24-hr maintenance, off-street parking and swimming pool. Rooms include wheelchair access, extra storage and eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
2 Units Available
Wilder
Vista Pointe
120 Vista Pointe Drive, Wilder, KY
2 Bedrooms
$839
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1093 sqft
Nestled atop the wooded hills of Northern Kentucky, Vista Pointe is the pinnacle of luxury made affordable! Our unique floorplans, amenities and matured landscaping blend to create the perfect hilltop retreat! Lounge on your balcony and enjoy the
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Oakley
Brookstone Village Apartments
3515 Brookstone Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
980 sqft
Located in the heart of the city near parks and golf. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, and ample green space. Spacious interiors with newer appliances and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Mount Washington
Deer Hill
2551 Spindlehill Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$830
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Energy-efficient windows and extra storage in air-conditioned units wired for cable and high-speed internet. Round-the-clock gym and emergency maintenance. Across the street from Stanbery Park and Stern Preserve.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Mount Adams
Mt. Adams Living
1055 Saint Paul Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$975
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1027 sqft
Nicely crafted homes in the charming Mount Adams neighborhood. Tenants have access to a fitness center and swimming pool. Within walking distance of Eden Park, Krohn Conservatory and the Cincinnati Art Museum. Close to I-71.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Madisonville
Red Bank Reserve
4300 Strathmore Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$720
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
740 sqft
Spacious apartments with blend of hardwood floors and carpet. Easy access to I-71. Eat-in kitchen and air conditioning. Walk-in closets. Community pool and playground available to all tenants. Pet-friendly complex.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Oakley
The Boulevard at Oakley Station
3225 Oakley Station Blvd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,200
682 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1271 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments near I-71 in very walkable area. Open floor plans with hardwood floors. Stainless steel apartments and air conditioning. Community has private yoga studio and bocce court.
Similar Pages
Dayton 1 BedroomsDayton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDayton 3 BedroomsDayton Accessible ApartmentsDayton Apartments with Balcony
Dayton Apartments with GarageDayton Apartments with GymDayton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDayton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDayton Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OH
Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForestville, OHLawrenceburg, INElsmere, KYKenwood, OHBellevue, KYCold Spring, KY