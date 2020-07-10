4005 Deer Park Circle

Amenities

For lease is this two bedroom apartment tucked away on sec and floor of building in Crestwood off of highway 22 feeding to South Oldham school district. Complex features green space, grills, walking circle, off street parking and pet stations throughout. Enter unit into open floor plan with large living and dinging room and into kitchen. Back into apartment is first hallway bathroom, bedroom and then large master bedroom suite with vaulted ceiling and skylight plus second full bathroom. Unit has balcony, laundry room with laundry hookups and central hvac and tenant is responsible for lg&e and pays their own water/sewer bill. Complex also has one bedroom and three bedroom units available inquire with management.



$250 pet fee $25 pet fee per month No aggressive breeds



$895 Deposit



Service Animals and Emotional Support animals are not considers pets under the no pet policy



Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.