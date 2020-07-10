All apartments in Crestwood
Home
/
Crestwood, KY
/
4005 Deer Park Circle
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:50 PM

4005 Deer Park Circle

4005 Deer Park Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4005 Deer Park Cir, Crestwood, KY 40014

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
For lease is this two bedroom apartment tucked away on sec and floor of building in Crestwood off of highway 22 feeding to South Oldham school district. Complex features green space, grills, walking circle, off street parking and pet stations throughout. Enter unit into open floor plan with large living and dinging room and into kitchen. Back into apartment is first hallway bathroom, bedroom and then large master bedroom suite with vaulted ceiling and skylight plus second full bathroom. Unit has balcony, laundry room with laundry hookups and central hvac and tenant is responsible for lg&e and pays their own water/sewer bill. Complex also has one bedroom and three bedroom units available inquire with management.

$250 pet fee $25 pet fee per month No aggressive breeds

$895 Deposit

Service Animals and Emotional Support animals are not considers pets under the no pet policy

Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Deer Park Circle have any available units?
4005 Deer Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crestwood, KY.
What amenities does 4005 Deer Park Circle have?
Some of 4005 Deer Park Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 Deer Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Deer Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Deer Park Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4005 Deer Park Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4005 Deer Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4005 Deer Park Circle offers parking.
Does 4005 Deer Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Deer Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Deer Park Circle have a pool?
No, 4005 Deer Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4005 Deer Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 4005 Deer Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Deer Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4005 Deer Park Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4005 Deer Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4005 Deer Park Circle has units with air conditioning.
