Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:44 PM

4429 Shelbyville Road

4429 Shelbyville Road · (502) 822-2190
Location

4429 Shelbyville Road, Beechwood Village, KY 40207
Beechwood Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
This 2BD/1BA apartment is located right off Shelbyville rd and across the street from Shelbyville Rd. Plaza. Unit comes with central A,C, personal washer and dryer hookups in the basement, personal additional storage in the basement, off street parking, fridge and stove included. Tenant pays lg&e owner pays water, sewer, trash.

Deposit $725

No dogs

$250 pet fee for cats

Service Animals and Emotional Support animals are not considers pets under the no pet policy

Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4429 Shelbyville Road have any available units?
4429 Shelbyville Road has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4429 Shelbyville Road have?
Some of 4429 Shelbyville Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4429 Shelbyville Road currently offering any rent specials?
4429 Shelbyville Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 Shelbyville Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4429 Shelbyville Road is pet friendly.
Does 4429 Shelbyville Road offer parking?
Yes, 4429 Shelbyville Road does offer parking.
Does 4429 Shelbyville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4429 Shelbyville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 Shelbyville Road have a pool?
No, 4429 Shelbyville Road does not have a pool.
Does 4429 Shelbyville Road have accessible units?
No, 4429 Shelbyville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 Shelbyville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4429 Shelbyville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4429 Shelbyville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4429 Shelbyville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
