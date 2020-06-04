4429 Shelbyville Road

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking extra storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

This 2BD/1BA apartment is located right off Shelbyville rd and across the street from Shelbyville Rd. Plaza. Unit comes with central A,C, personal washer and dryer hookups in the basement, personal additional storage in the basement, off street parking, fridge and stove included. Tenant pays lg&e owner pays water, sewer, trash.



Deposit $725



No dogs



$250 pet fee for cats



Service Animals and Emotional Support animals are not considers pets under the no pet policy



Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.