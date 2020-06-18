All apartments in Riley
311 S. Iowa 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

311 S. Iowa 1

311 S Iowa St · No Longer Available
Location

311 S Iowa St, Riley, KS 66531
Riley City

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
311 S. Iowa 1 Available 08/01/20 Affordable 2 Bedroom Home Located in Riley, Kansas! - Affordable two bedroom, one bathroom home located in Riley, Kansas! Features of this home include:

-Two spacious bedrooms
-One full bathroom
-Off street parking
-Washer and dryer hookups
-Plenty of storage space
-All kitchen appliances included
.....and so much more!

Residents at this rental property are responsible for all utilities, including lawn care, and snow removal. With the features of this home, it won't be on the market long!

TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you may email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.

We look forward to helping you find your new home.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE4580039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

